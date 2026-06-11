dEX Founder Daniel Ampofo to represent Ghana at Cannes Lions 2026

dEX Founder Daniel Ampofo

Founder of dEX Ghana Daniel Ampofo will represent Ghana at Cannes Lions 2026 after being selected through the Crescendo Creative Bridge initiative.

The invitation will see him join creative leaders from around the world at one of the industry's most influential gatherings for creativity and advertising.

The opportunity reflects years of work dedicated to strengthening Ghana's design ecosystem through dEX Ghana, an institution focused on connecting creatives, fostering knowledge-sharing, and building long-term infrastructure for the growth of African creativity.

In June, Ampofo will join creative leaders from around the world at Cannes Lions 2026 through the Crescendo Creative Bridge initiative.

This invitation represents something much larger than attending one of the world's most influential gatherings for creativity and advertising.

It reflects years of work dedicated to building something he believes Africa's creative ecosystem needs more of: infrastructure.

While talent has never been scarce, opportunities for connection, knowledge-sharing and institutional growth have often lagged.

What started as a community initiative has steadily evolved into one of Ghana's growing design institutions, bringing together designers, educators, students, founders and industry leaders around a shared belief that design has the power to shape culture, business and society.

Today, that vision stretches across initiatives including the dEX Design Conference, dEX Labs, dEXLingo and the country's first Design Census, all aimed at strengthening the foundations upon which African creativity can thrive.

That is what makes this moment particularly significant. Cannes Lions has always been more than an awards festival. It is where ideas, industries and cultures intersect.

For Daniel, the opportunity offers a chance to learn from some of the world's leading creative minds, build meaningful connections and better understand how global creative ecosystems are structured.

But just as importantly, it presents an opportunity to bring Ghanaian and African perspectives into conversations shaping the future of creativity itself.

African creatives are no longer simply participating in global conversations but increasingly helping shape them.

For dEX Ghana, whose mission has always been rooted in building stronger connections within Africa's design ecosystem and equipping designers with the tools, knowledge and community they need to do work rooted in culture, moments like these reinforce a core belief.

Daniel carries with him to Cannes Lions 2026 not just his own story but also the aspirations of a growing creative community of Dexters committed to building a future where African design and creativity are not viewed as emerging voices, but as essential ones.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.