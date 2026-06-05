dEX Ghana announces its 7th Annual Design Conference – The biggest and most ambitious edition yet

dEX Ghana, the country's largest and most established design community, has announced the return of the dEX Design Conference for its seventh edition.

DDC26 will take place from November 12 to 14, 2026, at the National Theatre in Accra, marking the first time in the conference's history that it will be held at one of Ghana's most significant cultural institutions and the first time it will span three full days.

The theme for DDC26 is ‘Sustainable Design for People, Planet and Profit', a deliberate expansion of the conversation that African design has been building toward for years.

From a Group of Creatives to a Movement

dEX Ghana did not begin as an institution. It began as a gathering.

In 2018, under the name Artmosphere, more than 70 designers came together in a single room in Accra to do something that had never been formally organised before: talk seriously about what it meant to be a designer building on this continent.

These young creatives had a conviction that African creatives deserved a space that took their work as seriously as they did.

That single gathering became a conference. That conference became a community. And that community is shaping the infrastructure for the design ecosystem to thrive.

Eight years later, dEX Ghana is Ghana's largest design community, running year-round programmes in education, community building, research, and advocacy.

Across six conferences and more than a decade of sustained activity, dEX has reached over 10,000 designers from across Ghana, Africa, and the diaspora. What started as a day’s event with 70 people has grown into a permanent, active institution whose fingerprints are on the careers of some of the most significant creative professionals working on the continent today.

The community dEX has built, with its members known as 'Dexters', spans graphic designers, creative directors, product designers, brand strategists, architects, motion designers, educators, founders, and policy makers. They are not just attendees of an annual event.

They are members of the only institution in Ghana built specifically to support, connect, and amplify African creative practice at scale.

Eight years on, dEX Ghana Founder and President Daniel Ampofo measures success by something other than reach:

"When we first gathered in 2018, none of us were trying to build an institution. It was a room full of designers who believed Ghanaian creatives deserved a space that supported and guided them on their journeys. Eight years later, that belief is still the whole point.

“What I'm proudest of isn't the numbers. It's that there are designers out there running studios, leading teams, shaping policy, who found their footing in a dEX room. That's what it was built to do, and it's still doing it."

Last year's edition of the dEX Design Conference centred on the theme of Artificial Intelligence and its implications for African creative practice.

It was one of the most attended editions in the conference's history, drawing 400 participants to engage with conversations about how emerging technology was reshaping design, creativity, and the future of work on the continent.

DDC25 brought together designers, technologists, educators, and creative entrepreneurs for sessions that ranged from AI-driven design tools to the ethics of algorithmic creativity in African cultural contexts.

It demonstrated, more clearly than any previous edition, that the dEX Design Conference had outgrown the idea of being an event for designers. It had become a space where the future of African creative culture was being actively shaped.

This year’s edition builds directly on that foundation and raises the stakes considerably.

Three decisions define DDC26 as the most significant edition in the conference's history, yet.

For the first time, the dEX Design Conference will be held at the National Theatre in Accra, a venue that carries institutional weight in Ghana's cultural landscape.

This venue choice is deliberate. dEX Ghana is communicating at the level of cultural influence, and the National Theatre is where Ghana's most significant cultural moments happen.

The second is the order of the event. Every previous edition of the dEX Design Conference was a single day. DDC26 is three. This is a statement about the depth and seriousness of the conversation dEX is now leading.

The third is the audience. DDC26 is designed to reach beyond the design community for the first time, deliberately bringing government and policymakers, corporate organisations, NGOs, secondary school and university students, and social enterprises into the same room as creative professionals. Sustainable design cannot happen in a silo.

The people who shape policy, fund the industry, and build institutions must be part of the conversation if it is going to produce outcomes that last.

In a video announcing the conference and opening ticket sales, Emmanuel Dankyi, Vice President and Creative Director of dEX Ghana, said: “Our work as designers shape behaviors, lifestyles and livelihoods in ways that are not spoken of enough. This led us to take a closer look at this impact and how we can be intentional about building sustainably for our environment and the people around us, but also how to build a career that sustains households and livelihoods.

A bigger conversation about African design for people, planet and profit

Sustainable Design for People, Planet, and Profit is not a response to a global trend. It is a response to a specific and urgent reality that African creatives are already living.

African designers have always been building sustainably, out of necessity, out of context, out of a relationship with constraints that produce creative systems the rest of the world is still learning to understand. What has been missing is the language, the documentation, and the institutional framework to name what is being done and build on it deliberately.

DDC26 provides that framework across three days, three dimensions, and one room for the conversation.

Day one centres on People. Design for equity, dignity, and representation, and what it means to build for communities whose realities global design frameworks routinely overlook. Day two centres on Planet.

How African creative practice across architecture, fashion, technology, and branding can move from consuming the environment to working with it. Day three centres on Profit, which covers the honest economics of sustainable creative work and what it takes to build creative businesses that are ethical, scalable, and built to last.

Sessions across the three days will include keynotes and fireside conversations with creative leaders from across Africa and beyond, immersive design labs and hackathons, hands-on workshops and masterclasses, a full exhibition floor, an Innovation and Tech Zone, career fairs and speed mentoring, youth experiences for secondary and university students, and the Spacebar, the after-hours community experience that has become one of the most talked-about elements of the dEX Design Conference.

A platform for partners who want to shape what comes next

DDC26 presents a significant opportunity for organisations whose values align with the sustainable design conversation, brands, institutions, and funders who understand that supporting African creative infrastructure is not philanthropy. It is an investment in the industry and the culture that will define what the continent builds next.

With over 10,000 designers reached across its history, a growing community of Dexters across Ghana and the African diaspora, and a three-day conference that reaches government, corporate, academic, and creative audiences simultaneously, dEX Ghana offers partners a platform with reach, credibility, and cultural relevance that is not replicated anywhere else in the Ghanaian creative landscape.

For Joshua Cleopas, Partnerships Lead at dEX Ghana, the stakes are bigger than sponsorship:

“For years, brands have asked us how to reach Africa’s creative community. DDC26 flips that question. We are not looking for sponsors who want a logo on a banner. We are looking for partners who want to help build the industry their business will depend on a decade from now. The brands and institutions that show up for African design today are the ones its future will remember, and DDC26 is where that relationship starts."

This is the edition that defines what the dEX Design Conference means and you certainly cannot miss it. Get your DDC26 tickets at https://ticket.dexghana.org/tickets

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.