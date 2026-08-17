Eco SIM and sustainability, making mobile technology greener

Dr. Genevieve Sedalo

Telecel Ghana has launched its maiden Eco SIM, a biodegradable card made with 90 percent less plastic than conventional SIMs. It delivers the same voice, data, and MoMo services, but with a far lighter environmental footprint.

The Trusted Connectivity Alliance reports that roughly 3.5 billion physical SIMs were manufactured in 2025. That works out to about 292 million cards a month, 67 million a week, 9.6 million a day, and 111 every second.

G+D, a major global SIM manufacturer, estimates that SIMs shipped in 2023 alone accounted for nearly 16,000 tonnes of plastic and around 500,000 tonnes of CO₂, roughly 4 grams of plastic per card.

Why Ghana Is the Right Place for This

Ghana generates an estimated 1.1 million tonnes of plastic waste each year. Only about 5 percent is collected for recycling; the rest ends up in water bodies and drains. Meanwhile, the National Communications Authority recorded more than 43 million active mobile SIMs in the country as of February 2026, more SIMs than people.

Ghana is a nation of multi-SIM users, and every one of those lines began life as a plastic rectangle. Every one million Eco SIMs issued keeps roughly 3.8 tonnes of plastic out of circulation. If Ghana’s full 43 million active SIM base were swapped over a normal replacement cycle, that would avoid around 163 tonnes of plastic that would otherwise reach drains and waterways.

What the Customer Actually Gets

Customers deserve clear, honest information about what changes for them. The Eco SIM will not deliver faster data or fix a weak signal. What it does offer is straightforward:

Zero learning curve : It fits any phone like a regular SIM. Voice, data, MoMo, and roaming work exactly as before. Nothing changes on the user’s side.

: It fits any phone like a regular SIM. Voice, data, MoMo, and roaming work exactly as before. Nothing changes on the user’s side. Zero compromise on quality : Recycled and biodegradable cards meet the same technical standards as virgin plastic. The technology is mature and proven.

: Recycled and biodegradable cards meet the same technical standards as virgin plastic. The technology is mature and proven. Effortless climate action : Most green choices require ongoing effort and often fade. The Eco SIM requires only one decision at a shop or agent and the benefit lasts for the life of the line.

: Most green choices require ongoing effort and often fade. The Eco SIM requires only one decision at a shop or agent and the benefit lasts for the life of the line. Tangible proof: Telecel’s Consumer Business Director, Aneth Muga, described it as “putting climate action directly in customers’ hands.” It turns an abstract Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment into something a customer can hold and point to.

The Bigger Signal

The Eco SIM is not an isolated move. Telecel has already shifted 16 network exchanges onto solar power and planted more than 40,000 trees across reserves including Achimota, Chipa, and South Formangso. MTN Ghana is also rolling out biodegradable SIMs as part of its own sustainability efforts.

That competitive pressure is the real story. When telcos begin competing on environmental credentials, customers benefit by default. Ghana’s mobile operators reach more households than almost any other sector because of their distribution networks, retail footprint, and public trust.

When they treat sustainability seriously, behaviour change spreads faster than any awareness campaign.

What Should Happen Next

Eco SIMs should become the default option at every telecommunications shop and agent, not something customers must request. Defaults shape outcomes. Operators should also publish quarterly data on Eco SIMs shipped and the plastic tonnes avoided.

Transparent numbers keep everyone accountable and reduce the risk of greenwashing claims. Finally, old plastic SIMs should be collected systematically. Placing collection bins in every service center would turn a product launch into a closed-loop system.

A SIM card is the smallest thing a telco sells, yet it is the one item every customer touches. That combination makes it an ideal place to start. Telecel chose a small object and did the right thing with it. In a country already struggling with plastic pollution, that counts.

Now swap your SIM.

Author

Dr. Genevieve Sedalo, Department of Marketing, University of Professional Studies.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.