Mobile tech to add $290bn to Africa’s economy by 2030, GSMA says

Mobile technologies are forecast to contribute $290 billion to Africa's economy by 2030 as digital adoption deepens, although the region's main challenge has shifted from expanding infrastructure to ensuring people fully use existing connectivity, industry organisation GSMA said on Tuesday.

The GSMA Mobile Economy Africa 2026 report said the sector contributed $240 billion in 2025, equivalent to 7.8% of GDP. The industry also supported 13 ​million jobs and generated $45 billion in public revenues, underscoring how the usage gap — not coverage — now defines ​the industry's next phase.

Mobile operators, after a decade of expanding coverage, are repositioning themselves as digital transformation partners, deploying artificial intelligence, expanding services, and opening their networks. More than three-quarters cite this shift as a core objective.

About 63% ​of Africans remain ​unconnected ⁠to mobile internet despite living within mobile broadband coverage, compared with ​just 9% who lack access. Affordability, ​limited ⁠digital skills and social barriers constrain usage, GSMA said.

The industry is also ramping up investment, ⁠with ​operators expected to spend more ​than $76 billion on network infrastructure by 2030.

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