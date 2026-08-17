Chief arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal mining in Tano North

Residents and youth of Tanoso in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region have arrested the Ankobeahene of the Tanoso Traditional Area, Nana Amoako Atta, for his alleged involvement in illegal mining, also known as galamsey, near the iconic Tano River.

The suspect was apprehended on Sunday after being caught red-handed transporting sacks of mineral-bearing stones and sand from an illegal mining site to the palace, claiming ownership of the materials. He was subsequently handed over to the police.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, August 17, 2026 in Tanoso, youth leader Abdul Razak Iddriss stated that while residents had long suspected the traditional leader, they lacked concrete evidence until now.

"This arrest marks a major milestone in our local fight against illegal mining, which has polluted our iconic Tano River beyond recognition," Iddriss said, noting that while some initially thought the chief was confiscating the items from illegal miners, his actions at his residence confirmed his direct involvement.

Traditional authorities in the Ahafo Region recently empowered local communities to arrest anyone destroying forests and water bodies, citing the complete failure of state-mandated task forces including NAIMOS and the Blue Water Guard to curb the menace.

The case has drawn strong warnings from concerned citizens against any attempt to settle the matter outside the formal justice system.

Frank Antwi Adjei, a resident, cautioned that traditional leaders allegedly planning to intervene on the chief's behalf must desist immediately.

He also urged the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tano North, Pius Opoku, to ensure the law takes its full course without compromise.

Police officials in the municipality have confirmed the arrest. To prevent local interference, the suspect was transferred to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Duayaw-Nkwanta with assistance from the Ahafo Regional Police Command, which has officially taken over investigations.

Key stakeholders in the municipality including Member of Parliament Dr. Gideon Boako, the MCE, security agencies, media outlets, and youth groups, have reiterated their commitment to eradicating illegal mining and restoring the Tano River.

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