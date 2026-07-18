One year on: How Gideon Boako is redefining constituency leadership

One Year of Excellence as a Legislator

In the realm of Ghanaian politics, where rhetoric rarely matches action, and the tides of public perception often shift unpredictably, standing out as a beacon of commitment to the tenets of honesty is a true testament to exceptional leadership.

Staying true to one’s campaign promise and making deliberate efforts to deliver as a Member of Parliament in Ghana are often exceptions rather than the norm.

Dr. Gideon Boako, a new entrant into Ghana’s House of Parliament, has already distinguished himself as a remarkable legislator. With his sense of reason, contributions to debates in the house, and the dexterity of his delivery, Dr. Boako has laid a solid foundation for a legacy of excellence that inspires confidence and hope for the future of governance, particularly for the younger generation.

One year into his parliamentary career, the evidence is not limited to his advocacy and debates on the floor of the House. It is also manifesting in the numerous developmental projects currently ongoing across the length and breadth of Tano North Constituency.

The dormitory blocks rising at Bomaa Senior High School, the boreholes breaking ground in over 45 communities, the 60-plus young men and women now in uniform through security service recruitment, and the 127 students who received direct educational support within a single year. This is certainly not the portrait of your usual young legislator. It is the manifestation of a servant who matches words with deeds.

The Legislator: A Voice That Commands Attention

In his first year in Parliament, Dr. Boako wasted no time establishing himself as a serious force on the national stage. As a member of the Finance Committee, he brought a rare combination to his oversight work academic rigour, economic depth, and an uncompromising commitment to accountability.

His performance during the vetting of the Finance Minister and Deputy Minister drew widespread attention. His questions were pointed, data-driven, and unsparing the kind that remind Ghanaians what parliamentary oversight is supposed to look like.

On the floor of the House, he contributed meaningfully to debates on both the 2025 and 2026 Budget Statements and Economic Policies, consistently anchoring national discourse in the lived realities of his constituents.

He raised the persistent concerns of Tano North, the deplorable state of roads, the infrastructure deficit, the quiet struggles of ordinary people and gave them a national platform.

The most telling measure of his legislative impact? His contributions were formally commended by the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament. For a first-term opposition MP, that recognition is not merely remarkable, it is extraordinary.

The Constituent: Always Home

Perhaps what distinguishes Dr. Boako most sharply from the average Ghanaian legislator is his conspicuous nature. Not a single month passed in his first year without his presence in the Tano North constituency.

Communities that had grown accustomed to seeing their MP only at campaign time found themselves receiving a visitor who came not to seek votes, but to listen, to engage, and to act.

He visited every community across the constituency, meeting constituents directly and mapping their needs. During Easter, he gathered with Tano North residents living in Accra, nurturing the bond between home and diaspora. He joined clean-up exercises — not as a spectator, but as a participant, rolling up his sleeves to desilt gutters alongside residents. On Ghana's 68th Independence Day, he stood with the chiefs, students, and people of Tano North.

His reach extended far beyond Ghana's borders. He engaged members of the Duayaw Nkwanta 58 Group in Atlanta, attended funeral rites for constituents in New Jersey and Georgia, and personally visited senior high schools across the constituency to encourage WASSCE candidates on the eve of their examinations.

This is not constituency service. This is devotion.

The Builder: Delivering Where It Counts

Words on the floor of Parliament matter. But what truly defines an MP's first year are the things that can be seen, touched, and lived.

On education, which he identified early as the cornerstone of Tano North's future, Dr. Boako moved swiftly and decisively. He supported the construction of dormitory blocks and a dining hall at Bomaa Senior High School. He donated 100 bags of cement to projects at Yamfo Technical Institute and Boakye Tromo SHS.

The boys' dormitory at Terchire SHS has been successfully completed, with the girls' dormitory at an advanced stage and expected to be ready in 2026. Beds were provided to students at Adrobaa TVET, ensuring that young people learning a trade do so with basic dignity.

He facilitated educational tours for selected students to Parliament House, exposing young constituents to national governance, civic leadership, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Museum, and the office of the Former Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia. For many of these students, it was a transformative encounter with what is possible.

Fourteen basic schools have been designated as STEM Centres under his facilitation.

He is actively supporting schools to construct dedicated facilities for robotics equipment, chemicals, and scientific tools, investments not in the present, but in the engineers, scientists, and innovators of tomorrow.

His support for medical education has been equally impressive. He has supported approximately 20 medical students and successfully facilitated the admission of two constituents into the KNUST School of Medical Sciences in 2025, with numerous others placed in tertiary institutions across the country.

On energy, Dr. Boako worked closely with NeDCo, the Ministry of Energy, and local contractors to expand electricity access. Ansen and Nkrankrom in the Yamfo zone have been connected to the national grid.

Transformers have been mounted at Appiahkrom, Twenwaaho, and Koforidua. With cabling completed from Bomoden through Yaamokrom to Gyaakye, several communities are on the verge of their first connection.

Borehole construction has commenced in more than 45 communities, with completion expected in 2026, bringing the most fundamental of human needs, clean water, within reach of thousands of families.

Over 60 young people from across the constituency secured employment through recruitment into the security services in 2025, a quiet but life-changing achievement for families across Tano North.

On sport and recreation, Dr. Boako organised the maiden MP's Scouting Games, a constituency-wide football event that attracted scouts from Europe and former Black Stars player Charles Taylor. Several outstanding players were identified, with trials currently being pursued. For talented young men who might otherwise never have been seen, this was more than a game. It was a door opening.

The Verdict

One year. Limited resources. But unlimited commitment.

In the political vocabulary of modern Ghana, "first-year MP" is often a euphemism for orientation, a period of settling in, learning the ropes, finding one's footing. Dr. Gideon Boako appears not to have received that memo.

In twelve months, he has built, advocated, connected, travelled, engaged, and delivered in ways that would be impressive for a seasoned legislator in their third term, let alone a first-term MP navigating the realities of opposition from across the aisle.

But perhaps most importantly, he has shown Tano North and Ghana, what public service looks like when it is driven not by ambition, but by principle. Not by noise, but by results. Not by seasonal appearances, but by constant presence.

The gem of Tano North is only just beginning to shine.

"One year in office. Not defined by loud promises, but by steady presence. For Dr. Gideon Boako, service is not seasonal. It is constant. For the lucky people of Tano North, this first year is only the beginning."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.