Gideon Boako questions government’s economic resilience claims after IMF exit

Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako

The Member of Parliament for Tano North and Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako, has questioned the government’s claims of building economic resilience, arguing that the completion of Ghana’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme has exposed underlying challenges.

In a Facebook post on Monday, August 3, Dr Boako said the country’s economic situation remained fragile despite assurances from the government about recovery and stability.

“The IMF programme is over. The economy is naked again. After all, the much-talked-about resilience by government was just a hoax,” he stated.

The former aide to the former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, argued that the true state of the economy is reflected in the daily experiences of citizens, particularly through rising prices of essential goods and services.

He cited increases in fuel prices and the cost of food items such as tomatoes as indications that economic pressures remain a major concern for households.

Dr Boako maintained that government must look beyond claims of recovery and focus on policies that deliver tangible improvements in the lives of Ghanaians.

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