Tano North MP Gideon Boako ranked 7th among top 10 performing MPs in June poll

Member of Parliament for Tano North, Gideon Boako, has been ranked among the top 10 best-performing legislators in the June 2026 performance ratings conducted by Global InfoAnalytics.

Dr Boako placed seventh on the list of 83 constituencies polled, recording an 88 per cent rating under the “Excellent/Very Good/Good” category.

He was ranked alongside MPs from constituencies including Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Tolon, Tain, Navrongo Central, Offinso North and Kpando, which occupied the top positions in the survey.

The June 2026 survey assessed constituents’ perceptions of their MPs’ performance, revealing significant variations in public approval across the country.

In Tano North, 88 per cent of respondents rated Dr Boako’s performance positively, while seven per cent rated his performance as average, four per cent as poor/very poor, and one per cent expressed no opinion.

The ranking adds to the growing public assessment of Dr Gideon Boako’s work as the representative for Tano North.

Global InfoAnalytics’ survey measured the performance of Members of Parliament across 83 constituencies, providing insights into how constituents perceive the effectiveness and delivery of their elected representatives.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.