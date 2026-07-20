Annoh-Dompreh, Simon Avoringo, Gideon Boako among Ghana’s top 10 performing MPs

Audio By Carbonatix
Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Simon Avoringo, as well as Tano North MP Gideon Boako, have been ranked among Ghana’s top 10 performing Members of Parliament in the June 2026 survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics.
The survey, which assessed constituents’ perceptions of their MPs’ performance across 83 constituencies, placed Annoh-Dompreh first with a 98 per cent approval rating. Simon Avoringo ranked fourth with a 93 per cent positive rating, while Gideon Boako came seventh with 88 per cent.
Also making the top 10 were Sulemana Alhassan Yusif (Tain), Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah (Offinso North), Della Sowah (Kpando), David Vondee (Twifo Atti Morkwa), Vincent Ekow Assafuah (Old Tafo) and Alexander Akwasi Acquah (Akim Oda).
According to the findings, the June 2026 survey revealed significant variations in public approval of Members of Parliament across the country.
Respondents rated the performance of their MPs under the categories of Excellent/Very Good/Good, Average, Poor/Very Poor and No Opinion.
The Global InfoAnalytics poll provides a snapshot of how constituents perceive the work of their elected representatives, offering insights into public confidence in parliamentary performance, constituency engagement and legislative effectiveness across the 83 constituencies surveyed.
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