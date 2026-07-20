Global Info Analytics MP performance survey ranks Nsawam-Adoagyiri highest, Asene-Manso-Akroso lowest

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A new performance survey by Global Info Analytics has ranked Members of Parliament (MPs) across 83 constituencies, with the MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, emerging as the highest-rated and the MP for Asene-Manso-Akroso, George Kwame Aboagye, recording the lowest approval score.
The June 2026 survey assessed constituents' perceptions of their MPs' performance, revealing significant variations in public approval across the country.
According to the polling firm, the Nsawam/Adoagyiri MP secured a 98% "Excellent/Very Good/Good" rating, while only 2% of respondents described the MP's performance as "Poor/Very Poor."
At the other end of the rankings, the Asene/Manso/Akroso MP received a 9% positive rating, with 87% of respondents assessing the MP's performance as "Poor/Very Poor."
Other MPs who recorded strong approval ratings included those representing Tolon and Tain, each polling 94%. The MP for Navrongo Central followed with a 93% approval rating, while Offinso North recorded 91%.
The MPs for Kpando and Tano North also featured among the top performers, each receiving an 88% approval rating.
Among the lowest-rated MPs after Asene/Manso/Akroso were Takoradi, which recorded a 13% approval rating, Bosomtwe (15%), Achiase (16%) and Bole-Bamboi (21%).
The survey also showed that some constituencies recorded relatively high proportions of respondents with no opinion on their MPs' performance. Bosomtwe recorded 18% "No opinion" responses, while Asuogyaman registered 15%, suggesting that some constituents remain undecided or less engaged in assessing their representatives.
Global Info Analytics said the survey forms part of its ongoing efforts to track public perceptions of parliamentary performance across the country.
The findings come at a time of growing public interest in parliamentary accountability, with constituents increasingly scrutinising the responsiveness of MPs to local development concerns ahead of future electoral contests.
However, the polling firm did not immediately release detailed information on the survey's methodology, including the sample size, constituency-level sampling framework or margin of error.
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