Global InfoAnalytics poll puts Mahama approval at 71%, highest since 2020

President John Dramani Mahama's job approval rating has risen to 71%, up from 67% in March 2026, according to the June 2026 National Tracking Poll by Global InfoAnalytics released on Sunday, June 15.

The polling firm says the figure represents the highest approval recorded for any sitting president in its regular tracking series since 2020.

Only 23% of respondents disapprove of the President's performance, with 6% expressing no opinion.

The poll also found that 66% of Ghanaians believe the country is headed in the right direction, compared to 27% who say it is on the wrong track — figures that are largely unchanged from the March wave.

Approval was broad-based across regions, with the Savannah and Western North regions recording the highest marks at 86% and 82% respectively.

The Western region returned 76%, Greater Accra 73%, and the Central region 70%. The Ahafo region recorded the lowest approval at 40%, followed by the North East at 52%, and the Ashanti region at 55%.

On party lines, the divide was sharp.

Among NDC supporters, 91% approve of the President's performance, compared to just 6% who disapprove. Among NPP sympathisers, however, only 37% approve while 54% disapprove. Floating voters gave the President a 65% approval rating, with 22% disapproving.

Floating voters gave the President a 59% approval rating, with 30% disapproving.

When asked to rate government performance more broadly, 47% of respondents said it has been very good or good, while 22% rated it excellent. Only 13% said performance has been poor or very poor.

On the standard of living, 57% of respondents said their living standards have improved compared to a year ago, while 16% said they have worsened, and 23% said they have remained the same. Optimism also held steady, with 68% expecting their standard of living to improve over the next 12 months.

Despite the strong overall numbers, the poll identified unemployment, the general economy, and dumsor as the areas where Ghanaians believe the government is performing the poorest.

Unemployment topped the list at 44%, followed by the general economy at 32%, and dumsor at 29%. Separately, 54% of respondents said the state of corruption in Ghana has improved, compared to 21% who say it has worsened.

On the question of which institution is best placed to fight corruption, 36% of Ghanaians said both the Attorney General and the Office of the Special Prosecutor can do so equally. Among those who picked one over the other, 24% favoured the AG compared to 16% who chose the OSP.

The poll also touched on examination malpractice, finding that 67% of Ghanaians support the publication of pictures of adults caught engaging in exam misconduct as a deterrent, with only 13% opposed. On school indiscipline, 38% of respondents favoured the reintroduction of corporal punishment, with 27% supporting suspension and 20% backing community service.

On future political leadership, 57% of Ghanaians said they prefer the country to be led by younger people going forward, compared to 26% who disagreed. The sentiment was most pronounced in the Savannah region at 89% and Upper West at 82%, while the Ashanti, Bono, and Western North regions were among those where majorities did not share the view.

When asked what age they would consider too old to lead the country, 21% said age is irrelevant, 17% pegged the threshold at 50–54, while 46% set it at 65 and above.

The poll was conducted between May 30 and June 12, 2026, sampling 8,784 voters across all 16 regions and 84 constituencies. Of those, 7,484 were reached via face-to-face interviews and 1,302 through online/web responses. The poll carries a confidence level of 99% and a margin of error of ±2.5%.

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