Majority of Ghanaians prefer younger leaders, Global InfoAnalytics poll shows

A majority of Ghanaians believe it is time for younger leaders to take up national leadership roles, according to the June 2026 tracking poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics.

The survey found that 57 per cent of respondents prefer young people to lead the country, while 26 per cent opposed the idea. A further 19 per cent said they had no opinion on the matter.

When respondents were asked about the age they consider too old for someone to be elected president, 46 per cent said above 65 years. Another 36 per cent indicated that ages between 50 and 64 are too old, while 21 per cent said age should not be a determining factor in leadership.

The poll also showed regional variations, with most voters across all regions except Ashanti, Bono, and Western North expressing a preference for younger leaders.

On education and discipline, the survey revealed strong public support for stricter measures against examination malpractice. Sixty-seven per cent of respondents backed proposals to publish images of adults involved in such practices as a deterrent, while 13 per cent opposed the idea and 20 per cent remained neutral.

On disciplinary measures in schools, 38 per cent of respondents supported the reintroduction of corporal punishment. Suspension was preferred by 28 per cent, while 20 per cent supported community service. A smaller proportion, 9 per cent, opted for other forms of punishment, and 5 per cent supported retrospective justice approaches.

The survey, conducted by Global InfoAnalytics, sampled 8,784 voters across all 16 regions and 84 constituencies. It carries a margin of error of ±2.5 per cent at a 99 per cent confidence level.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.