NPP delegates in Tano North retain incumbent chairman Kakari Appau

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tano North Constituency of the Ahafo Region have retained Mr Kakari Appau as its constituency chairman.

Mr Appau polled 669 valid votes to beat two other contenders, Mr Janamah Biiyien who had 205 votes and Mr Ebenezer Acheampong Afful, securing 194 votes.

The election, held at Tanoso in the constituency, was conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) and ended peacefully over the weekend.

Nana Asare Gyamfi-Kumanin Ameyaw was also elected as the First Vice Chair with 451 votes, beating Mr Peter Boadi, 340 votes and Mr Obeng Acheampong, 273 votes.

For the Second Vice Chair, Mr Victor Afrane secured the position with 518 votes, beating his two contenders, Mr Thompson Kyeremeh, 448 votes and Mr Joe Kofi Oduro, 121 votes.

Mr Lewis Ansah also secured the Communication Officer’s position with 776 votes defeating Mr Ernest Arkoh, who obtained 291 votes, while Mr Kwabena Afful was also elected as the Organizer with 718 votes.

He beat his two challengers, Mr Emmanuel Owusu Boadu, 205 votes, and Mr Benjamin Ampofo Twumasi 145 votes.

Mr Abdul Karim Suleman was elected as the NASARA Organizer with 553 votes beating Mr Mohammad Ali, 225 votes.

The constituency treasurer position went to Mr Kwabena Antwi Bosiako who had 424 votes to defeat his two competitors, Mr Ernest Kwabena Acheampong, 364 votes and Mr Owoahene Acheampong, 278 votes.

Mr Derrick Owusu also obtained 551 to secure the Deputy Secretary position beating Mr Stanley Ahenkan Owusu who had 314 votes while Mr Romeo Baokye Ansah secured the Youth Organizer position with 657 votes beating Mr Vincent Takyi who had 418 votes.

For the Women Organiser contest, Mr Charlotte Baffour Awuah secured the position with 604 votes, beating two others Stella Serwaa, 233 votes and Alhassan Asia, 232 votes.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Mr Ansah, the newly elected Tano North Communication Officer of the NPP commended the delegates and stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the election.

He said the successful conduction of the election in the constituency ought to spur the members of the party to be formidable for the Election 2028, describing the victory as a victory for all.

“This victory isn’t for the individual contestants, but for the entire Tano North Constituency”, he stated, and urged the supporters of the party to build on the successes, forge ahead in unity and work hard for the NPP to regain political power in the next General Election.

Mr Ansah also expressed appreciation to the leadership of the NPP for adding the Communication Office portfolio to the Constituency Executive Committee, saying that would greatly enhance effective and efficient communication and information sharing in the constituency.

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