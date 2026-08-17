Afro-Arab Drive Green expands EV fleet to boost jobs through energy transition

Afro-Arab Drive Green has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) fleet to 100 in the national capital, Accra, as it advances its youth empowerment initiative aimed at supporting Ghana’s transition to cleaner transportation while creating sustainable employment opportunities.

The initiative received an additional 50 EVs last week, bringing the number of vehicles delivered so far to 100 out of the 1,000 EVs targeted under the programme.

The programme was launched by Afro-Arab in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment earlier this year.

The Changan E-Star was officially launched last Friday, marking another step towards providing young people with access to electric vehicles to become drivers, vehicle owners and entrepreneurs.

Beyond mobility, the initiative seeks to leverage the growing energy transition to create new economic opportunities for the youth, particularly in the emerging electric mobility sector.

Chief Executive Officer of Afro-Arab, Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu, said the driving force behind the initiative has pledged to create more than 2,000 jobs for young people through the programme.

The initiative is expected to support employment not only through driving and vehicle ownership, but also through the wider EV ecosystem, including maintenance, charging infrastructure and other services associated with electric mobility.

“Rome was not built in a day,” Alhaji Salamu said, stressing that although the programme is being rolled out gradually, the focus remains on reaching the 1,000-EV target.

With another batch of vehicles expected soon, Afro-Arab Drive Green says it remains committed to expanding access to electric mobility and ensuring that young people are positioned to benefit from the economic opportunities emerging from Ghana’s energy transition.

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