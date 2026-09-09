NPP Executive Elections: Full list of candidates and their ballot positions

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has completed balloting for candidates contesting its national executive elections scheduled for October 3, 2026, in the Ashanti Region.

The exercise, held on Wednesday, September 9, determined the positions of aspirants on the ballot papers for the various national executive positions.

Candidates expressed satisfaction with the process, with some describing the numbers they picked as a sign of divine favour, while others said their positions on the ballot would influence their campaign strategies ahead of the elections.

Below is the full list of candidates and their positions on the ballot paper:

National Chairmanship

John Boadu - No.1

Sammy Crabbe - No.2

Paul Afoko - No.3

Boakye Agyarko - No.4

General Secretary

Sylvester Tetteh - No.1

Eugene Boakye Antwi - No.2

Justin Frimpong Kodua - No.3

Dr Charles Dwamena - No.4

National Treasurer

Hajia Ruka Ahmed - No.1

Alfred Kojo Thompson - No.2

Tahiru Moomen - No.3

Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah - No.4

Vice Chairperson

Mustapha Hamid - No.1

Kojo Bamba - No.2

Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah - No.3

Richard Ahiagba - No.4

Masawood Mohammed - No.5

Oti Aboagye - No.6

Abena Pokuaah Amoah Boaitey - No.7

Obaa Yaa Amponsah Frimpong - No.8

Henry Nana Boakye - No.9

Horma Akesie Miezah - No.10

Sam Pyne - No.11

Nana Akomea - No.12

Bright Essilfie - No.13

National Organizer

Alfred Kumi Ababio - No.1

Vera Oye Bram - No.2

Michael Osei Boateng - No.3

Abanga Fuseini - No.4

Clement Opoku Gyamfi - No.5

Chris Lloyd - No.6

National Women Organizer

Hajia Safia Mohammed - No.1

Mavis Hawa Koomson - No.2

Nasara Coordinator

Alhaji Ali Suraj - No.1

Isaka Muazo Kunata - No.2

Awal Mohammed - No.3

Alhaji Salim Bamba - No.4

Razak Tahiru Maiga - No.5

National Communications Officer

Dennis Miracles Aboagye

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.