NPP Executive Elections: Full list of candidates and their ballot positions

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has completed balloting for candidates contesting its national executive elections scheduled for October 3, 2026, in the Ashanti Region.
The exercise, held on Wednesday, September 9, determined the positions of aspirants on the ballot papers for the various national executive positions.
Candidates expressed satisfaction with the process, with some describing the numbers they picked as a sign of divine favour, while others said their positions on the ballot would influence their campaign strategies ahead of the elections.
Below is the full list of candidates and their positions on the ballot paper:
National Chairmanship
John Boadu - No.1
Sammy Crabbe - No.2
Paul Afoko - No.3
Boakye Agyarko - No.4
General Secretary
Sylvester Tetteh - No.1
Eugene Boakye Antwi - No.2
Justin Frimpong Kodua - No.3
Dr Charles Dwamena - No.4
National Treasurer
Hajia Ruka Ahmed - No.1
Alfred Kojo Thompson - No.2
Tahiru Moomen - No.3
Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah - No.4
Vice Chairperson
Mustapha Hamid - No.1
Kojo Bamba - No.2
Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah - No.3
Richard Ahiagba - No.4
Masawood Mohammed - No.5
Oti Aboagye - No.6
Abena Pokuaah Amoah Boaitey - No.7
Obaa Yaa Amponsah Frimpong - No.8
Henry Nana Boakye - No.9
Horma Akesie Miezah - No.10
Sam Pyne - No.11
Nana Akomea - No.12
Bright Essilfie - No.13
National Organizer
Alfred Kumi Ababio - No.1
Vera Oye Bram - No.2
Michael Osei Boateng - No.3
Abanga Fuseini - No.4
Clement Opoku Gyamfi - No.5
Chris Lloyd - No.6
National Women Organizer
Hajia Safia Mohammed - No.1
Mavis Hawa Koomson - No.2
Nasara Coordinator
Alhaji Ali Suraj - No.1
Isaka Muazo Kunata - No.2
Awal Mohammed - No.3
Alhaji Salim Bamba - No.4
Razak Tahiru Maiga - No.5
National Communications Officer
Dennis Miracles Aboagye
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