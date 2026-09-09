New Ghanaian movie ‘Two’ to explore crime, faith and moral ambiguity

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Two, a new Ghanaian neo-noir film, produced by Bravado!, LL Productions, Apstairs Media and WM Media, is in the offing.

The film tells the story of a man who has retired and disavowed his life of crime after intentionally botching a task.

Reformed and living a conservative life in a church, he falls in love and marries Elara, a girl in the church.

As he settles into married life, his past comes calling when his mentor and boss comes back into his life.

The appearance of Vic sets him on a path to tie up loose ends and leave his past for good.

Two explores the themes of duality, good versus evil, perception versus reality, and moral ambiguity.

Set in the bustling city of Accra and its surroundings, there is a high-octane hustle and experience of the city alongside church culture in a small Ghanaian church. The setting is candid, juxtaposing the light and dark parts of the city.

It features actors Marcus Koranteng, Gideon Boakye, Elara Adjei, Dela Seade, Vic Togbor, Senanu Gbedawor, Inspector Obeng and Louis Lamis.

According to the producers of Two, “This film is not a moral indictment; it is an invitation to empathy. We want viewers to sit with discomfort, to refuse quick condemnation. We want them to recognise a piece of themselves in the choices made on screen; to ask what they might do when the lights go out and the bills remain.”

The production team comprises film stalwarts Nana Asihene, Louis Lamis, Aphua Larbi-Amoah, Isaac ‘Yaw Skyface’ Mensah and John ‘Kwame Black’ Markin.

Nana Kofi Asihene, Director and Producer of the project, is an award-winning director, creative consultant and filmmaker. With over 150 music videos, short films and commercials shot, he has built a personal visual language that seeks to address the issues and spark inquest by using metaphoric relationships.

His experience in crafting visual experiences through his background in music, photography, fashion and production design is invaluable to this project.

‘Two’ also has Louis Lamis as Writer.

Louis Lamis is an award-winning director and producer with nearly two decades of experience creating compelling content that resonates deeply with audiences. He has directed and produced over 100 stage plays, more than 400 television episodes, and over 350 radio drama episodes, along with feature films, short films and documentaries.

Renowned for his ability to craft stories that are both powerful and relatable, Louis brings this proven strength to make this project impactful and unforgettable.

The next person is Aphua Larbi-Amoah, Producer.

She works as a producer and writer and has worked on several local and international projects. She started as a production assistant and worked her way up to being a producer on different sets.

Isaac ‘Yaw Skyface’ Mensah is also a Producer for the project.

He is a cinematographer and filmmaker with over a decade of experience. After his graduation from Takoradi Technical University, he started his creative journey directing music videos for several top-notch artists.

In the past five years, he has directed and produced several films to positive reviews.

Lastly, there is John ‘Kwame Black’ Markin, Director of Photography.

He embraces several viewpoints in creating meaningful artistic pieces through visual storytelling and loves to express the simple and complicated details of life through the visual medium.

In the last three years, he has worked on various film projects such as The High Life, Nyame Mma, Paapa’s Life Lessons and Vagabonds.

Check out https://www.thefilmtwo.com for more.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.