Beauty Kabukie Apedoe appointed CEO of Inter Tourism Expo Accra

The Management Board of Inter Tourism Expo Accra (INTTA) has appointed Beauty Kabukie Apedoe as the organisation’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Her appointment forms part of INTTA’s efforts to strengthen its corporate governance and expand its role in promoting tourism, investment, trade, business events and sustainable economic development.

Ms Apedoe brings experience in tourism and hospitality management, public relations, strategic communications, events, entrepreneurship, programme management, sustainability advocacy and stakeholder engagement.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), where she was named the best graduating student of the 2023 class at the university’s 23rd congregation.

She is also pursuing a Bachelor of Laws degree, with an interest in international trade, business and commercial law.

Ms Apedoe previously gained professional experience at the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), particularly in public relations, institutional communication and stakeholder engagement.

She has also developed expertise in public speaking, content development, corporate communications, event communication and relationship management.

INTTA said her understanding of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector would support its ambition to position the Expo as a platform for business partnerships, investment promotion and tourism development.

Under her leadership, the organisation is expected to deepen collaboration among tourism operators, government institutions, investors, private-sector organisations, development partners and international stakeholders.

Ms Apedoe also brings entrepreneurial experience spanning the events, hospitality, food and agriculture sectors.

According to INTTA, this cross-sector experience will support its efforts to connect tourism with agribusiness, trade, investment, infrastructure, digital transformation and sustainable development.

Her mandate includes strengthening the organisation’s visibility, expanding strategic partnerships, deepening engagement with tourism businesses and supporting relations with investors and international partners.

She is also expected to promote an inclusive approach to tourism development, with particular attention to opportunities for young people, entrepreneurs and emerging businesses.

Ms Apedoe has participated in environmental advocacy initiatives, including campaigns on reducing single-use plastics and promoting environmental education.

The organisation said her sustainability experience aligns with its commitment to responsible tourism, environmental protection and inclusive economic growth.

Chairman of Inter Tourism Expo Accra, Emmanuel Treku, congratulated Ms Apedoe and expressed confidence in her ability to lead the organisation into its next phase.

He said her academic achievements, tourism expertise, communications experience, entrepreneurial background, legal studies and commitment to sustainability provided a strong foundation for the role.

Mr Treku pledged his full support for her administration and stressed the need for a strong management team and robust corporate governance framework to guide INTTA’s growth.

He said the organisation’s future would depend on visionary leadership, professionalism, accountability, strategic partnerships and measurable outcomes.

INTTA expressed confidence that Ms Apedoe’s leadership would strengthen its institutional development and advance its objective of using tourism, MICE, trade and investment to promote job creation, enterprise development and sustainable economic growth.

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