SIC Insurance launches electric vehicles to advance green transition agenda

SIC Insurance PLC has officially launched a fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its Green Transition Agenda, marking a significant step in the company's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Speaking at the outdooring ceremony, the Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC, James Agyenim-Boateng, described the initiative as a defining moment in the company's history and a demonstration of its commitment to supporting Ghana's climate action and sustainable development goals.

According to him, the Government of Ghana has shown strong dedication to reducing carbon emissions, promoting renewable energy, and encouraging cleaner transportation solutions. He noted that SIC Insurance is aligning its corporate strategy with these national priorities through practical investments in sustainable technologies.

Mr. Agyenim-Boateng recalled that over a year ago, the company embarked on a pilot project to power selected branches with solar energy. He explained that the initiative, though modest at the time, signaled the company's intention to move beyond discussions on sustainability and make tangible investments in environmental protection.

He revealed that the pilot project has yielded encouraging results, prompting plans to expand solar energy installations to major SIC branches across the country.

The Managing Director said the introduction of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure represents the next phase of the company's sustainability journey. He emphasized that the vehicles symbolize more than a change in transportation, describing them as a reflection of the company's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and contributing to a greener future.

"As an insurance company, our business has always been about managing risk and protecting what matters. Climate change is one of the greatest risks of our time to lives, property, economies and communities," he stated.

Mr. Agyenim-Boateng noted that it would be inconsistent for the company to provide protection against risks while remaining indifferent to one of the major threats facing society. He said the electric vehicle initiative, together with the ongoing solar energy rollout, demonstrates SIC Insurance's determination to lead by example.

He commended the Board of Directors, management, staff, partners and stakeholders whose support made the Green Transition initiative possible. He also stressed that modern businesses must balance profitability with environmental stewardship and social impact.

The SIC Insurance boss described the company as a forward-looking organisation that remains responsive to global trends and committed to responsible corporate citizenship.

He further urged other institutions to consider their role in supporting environmental sustainability, expressing hope that the company's efforts would inspire wider adoption of green initiatives across the country.

Mr. Agyenim-Boateng said the launch of the electric vehicles should be viewed as the beginning of a broader transformation agenda aimed at delivering value to customers while protecting the environment.

He reiterated that SIC Insurance's sustainability journey is far from over, noting that the company will continue to pursue initiatives that position it not only as a leader in insurance but also as a responsible corporate citizen dedicated to Ghana's environmental and national development goals.

The ceremony brought together company executives, staff, partners, stakeholders and members of the media to witness the unveiling of the electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

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