African EV firm Agilitee seeks US capital markets entry to scale green mobility

African electric vehicle manufacturer Agilitee is preparing to enter the United States public markets through a reverse merger, in a move aimed at unlocking capital and accelerating the growth of electric mobility across the continent.

The Johannesburg-based firm is pursuing a merger with U.S.-listed Media Sentiment Inc., with the transaction expected to be completed by July 2026. Upon completion, the combined entity will be rebranded as Agilitee Inc., with existing Agilitee shareholders retaining a 95 per cent stake.

The planned listing represents a significant milestone for the company and places it among a small but growing number of African technology firms seeking access to global capital markets.

Founded in 2018, Agilitee focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of electric vehicles, as well as charging infrastructure and related technologies, aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The company also integrates artificial intelligence and green technology into its operations.

Industry analysts say the move could attract increased investment into Africa’s electric mobility and renewable energy sectors, supporting efforts to scale sustainable transport solutions.

In recent months, Agilitee has intensified its expansion strategy through international partnerships. Earlier this year, the company announced a collaboration with a Chinese automaker to roll out electric scooter models across selected African markets, targeting rising demand for affordable and environmentally friendly transport.

The firm has also entered agreements to supply tens of thousands of electric scooters across key markets, including Kenya and Nigeria, as part of efforts to expand last-mile mobility and logistics solutions.

Agilitee’s growth comes amid increasing momentum in Africa’s electric mobility sector, driven by rising fuel costs, rapid urbanisation and stronger policy focus on climate resilience.

The company has established operations in multiple regions, including East and West Africa, and plans to deepen its presence through local assembly and infrastructure development.

If completed, the U.S. listing is expected to strengthen Agilitee’s financial capacity to scale production, enhance supply chains and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles across the continent.

Industry observers note that while Africa still trails global leaders in EV adoption, investments by companies such as Agilitee reflect a gradual shift towards locally driven solutions tailored to the continent’s infrastructure and affordability constraints.

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