Ghana has failed on energy transition; time for delivery now – Dr Tutu-Boahene

A lecturer in political marketing at the University of Education, Winneba, Dr Bernard Tutu-Boahene, has criticised Ghana’s energy transition efforts, saying the country has failed to move beyond plans and rhetoric to actual implementation.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on April 28, 2026, Dr Tutu-Boahene said the problem is not a lack of knowledge or policy direction but the consistent failure to act.

“Ghana as a country has failed, and we have failed because there are things that we should be doing, not that we don’t know,” he said.

He noted that although there have been ongoing discussions around green energy, including commitments by government officials, tangible progress remains limited.

“If you listen to the Minister on green energy, the documents are there. But the question is, what is preventing us from having a very strong energy mix? What is stopping us from pushing towards transitions to make solar energy cheaper?” he questioned.

Dr Tutu-Boahene also pointed to the untapped potential of wind energy, especially in the Eastern Region, where natural conditions are favourable.

“Go to the mountains in the Eastern Region—the wind is strong. What advantage are we taking of that? Why can’t we install even a few windmills to generate power for this country?” he asked.

He further raised concerns about delays in adopting alternative energy sources such as nuclear power, saying the repeated use of phrases like “in the process” has become unconvincing.

“For how long are we going to have interventions in processes? In times past, they said it was in the pipeline, but nothing came out,” he said.

Dr Tutu-Boahene stressed that Ghana must move beyond political promises and policy discussions and focus on delivering real outcomes.

“We have moved beyond rhetoric, beyond partisan policies and promises. What we need now is delivery point of implementation,” he added.

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