ACEP, Solar Taxi graduate 24 women in EV and renewable energy technologies

Twenty-four young Ghanaian women have graduated from a pioneering clean energy programme designed to equip them with technical skills in electric vehicles (EVs), battery technology and renewable energy, marking a significant step towards increasing female participation in Ghana's growing green economy.

The graduates make up the inaugural cohort of the Green Energy Technology Capacity Development Programme (GET-CaDeP), an initiative by the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) in partnership with Solar Taxi to bridge the gender gap in the country's clean energy and sustainable mobility sectors.

The programme combined classroom-based learning with practical industry experience, enabling participants to undertake internships with Solar Taxi and other industry partners while gaining hands-on skills in EV systems, battery technology and solar energy solutions.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Accra on July 8, ACEP's Policy Lead for Petroleum and Conventional Energy, Kodzo Yaotse, described the initiative as a strategic response to the persistent underrepresentation of women in Ghana's energy and technology industries.

He said although the clean energy sector offers significant opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship, women remain underrepresented in technical and engineering roles.

"This programme is more than a training opportunity; it is about opening doors and proving that women belong in every aspect of the energy transition," he said, urging the graduates to continue developing their expertise and aspire to leadership positions within the industry.

Chief Executive Officer of Solar Taxi, Jorge Appiah, congratulated the graduates and reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting their career development.

He said Solar Taxi would collaborate with industry stakeholders to connect the graduates with employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, noting that Ghana's expanding electric mobility sector requires a highly skilled workforce to drive innovation and sustainable development.

According to him, the graduates represent an important talent pool for the country's clean transportation future.

Beyond the technical training, participants said the programme had changed their outlook and expanded their career prospects.

Patricia Benambah, a University of Ghana graduate with a background in English, said the experience challenged her long-held perception that engineering was only for people with specialised academic backgrounds.

"Engineering can be studied by anyone who is willing to put in the work," she said.

Another graduate, Laura Awusine Nyaabire, who completed Senior High School in 2017 but was unable to pursue tertiary education, described the programme as life-changing.

She said the training had equipped her with practical skills in electric vehicle and battery technologies, giving her the confidence to pursue a career in Ghana's emerging green economy despite not having attended university.

The graduation of the first GET-CaDeP cohort marks an important milestone in efforts to make Ghana's energy transition more inclusive by creating opportunities for women to contribute to technical innovation and the country's rapidly growing renewable energy industry.

As Ghana continues to invest in clean energy and sustainable transportation, initiatives such as GET-CaDeP are expected to help develop the skilled workforce needed to support the country's transition to a low-carbon economy while ensuring women play an active role in shaping its future.

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