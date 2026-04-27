ACEP warns of deep negligence in power sector after Akosombo fire incident

Deputy Executive Director of the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), Benjamin Boakye

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has raised concerns over what it describes as deep-seated negligence within Ghana’s power sector following the recent fire incident at a major energy infrastructure linked to the Akosombo Hydroelectric Dam.

Executive Director of ACEP, Benjamin Boakye, says the incident reflects broader systemic failures in the energy sector that go beyond individual responsibility and point to long-standing institutional weaknesses.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story, Mr Boakye stressed that the power sector operates as an interconnected system that requires both technical competence and strong managerial discipline to function effectively.

He argued that government reforms must focus on strengthening institutions rather than only responding to isolated incidents or leadership changes.

According to him, lapses in discipline and oversight within key energy institutions have contributed to recurring challenges in the sector.

“In these institutions, there is negligence that goes beyond specific individuals. We need a culture that ensures people are properly prepared and consistently deliver value to Ghanaians,” he noted.

Mr Boakye expressed concern about the severity of the recent fire incident, questioning how critical infrastructure responsible for transmitting large amounts of electricity could suffer such a failure.

“I struggle to understand how infrastructure that serves over a thousand megawatts of power could go ablaze the way it did. It shows there are systemic gaps,” he said.

He added that such incidents suggest inadequate preventive systems and weak risk management practices within the sector.

“It tells you there has been deep-seated negligence over time. It doesn’t take much to put in place systems that prevent such events,” he stated.

The ACEP Executive Director further emphasised that engineers, managers, and technicians in the sector must be trained to anticipate risks, including fire hazards, and ensure adequate safeguards are in place.

“If you are an engineer or manager in that space, you need to expect such risks so you can put mitigation measures in place,” he said.

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