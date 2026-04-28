Akosombo fire: “If officials face scrutiny, Energy Minister, President must too” – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has called for broader accountability following the recent fire incident at the Akosombo Hydroelectric Plant, insisting that scrutiny must extend beyond technical officials to the highest levels of government.

Their comments come in the wake of a directive by the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, asking the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company, Ing. Mark Awuah Baah, to step aside pending a full investigation into the fire at the Akosombo Power Control Centre. The incident has partly disrupted the electricity supply in several parts of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, Deputy Ranking Member on the Energy Committee, Collins Adomako-Mensah, said while investigations are necessary, accountability should not be limited to agencies such as GRIDCo or the Electricity Company of Ghana.

“If any official is to face scrutiny, let that same scrutiny fall on the Energy Minister and the President, for it is their ministry and their policy choices that created the conditions under which critical national infrastructure has been allowed to deteriorate,” he stressed.

The Minority further maintained that issues such as delays in implementing the Energy Sector Recovery Plan (ESRP) and the buildup of debts owed to Independent Power Producers are policy-driven and should not be blamed on technical managers.

They insist that the current crisis—and incidents like the Akosombo fire—reflect deeper structural challenges within Ghana’s energy sector that require comprehensive reforms rather than isolated administrative actions.

The lawmaker blamed the situation on what he described as poor maintenance practices and weak safety protocols, arguing that these fall under government oversight.

The Minority emphasised that they do not oppose investigations into the incident but warned against premature conclusions and what they described as symbolic actions.

“Any inquiry into events and critical national infrastructure must be thorough and transparent. If negligence, dereliction of duty, or any culpable conduct is found, those responsible must face the full force of the law,” he said.

However, he cautioned that suspending officials should not replace a deeper examination of policy failures.

“The investigation must precede conclusions, and the suspension of officials must not serve as a press release substitute for a genuine reckoning,” he added.





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