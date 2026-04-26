Energy Minister orders GRIDCo CEO to step aside pending probe into Akosombo substation fire

Audio By Carbonatix
Following the devastating fire at the Akosombo Power Control Centre that has partly affected power supply in some parts of the country, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has ordered the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) to step aside pending a full investigation into the incident.
There has also been a major shake-up in the leadership of the ECG in the Ashanti Region. This was announced by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, in a Facebook post on Sunday, April 26.
This comes a day after several parts of the country experienced a blackout. Other parts of the country have also complained about intermittent power cuts, which the ECG leadership and the President said were a result of an upgrade to boost power supply and stability.
The move comes after the Akosombo Power Control Centre was engulfed by flames earlier this week, triggering power outages across several regions.
In light of these developments, John Jinapor has announced that he will hold a major press briefing at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 27, to provide further updates on the recent issues in the electricity sector, including the Akosombo fire and the leadership changes at GRIDCo and ECG.
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