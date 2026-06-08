Ghana Movie Awards: A great production marred by poor time management

Ghana Movie Awards

For a country that is determined to revive and reposition its movie industry, every effort aimed at celebrating and promoting the sector must be treated with the seriousness it deserves.

The Ghana Movie Awards has grown into one of the most anticipated nights in the entertainment calendar. A platform that, if managed well, has the power to shift narratives and restore pride in Ghanaian cinema. Unfortunately, this year's edition got one major thing wrong, and it was not the glamour, the talent on display, or the quality of production... It was time.

To be fair, a lot went right. The publicity was excellent. The anticipation was high. The organisation leading up to the event was commendable, and expectations were understandably elevated. Nominees had prepared. Industry stakeholders had dressed up. Fans had cleared their schedules. It looked and felt like the industry was finally ready for a night that would remind Ghanaians, and the world watching, why their film industry deserves not just attention but serious investment and support.

However, all the goodwill generated before the event was quickly overshadowed by one deeply disappointing reality: the show failed to start on time.

“Nearly three hours of waiting with no meaningful updates, no clear explanation, and no regard for the people who had shown up in faith and in full.”

An event advertised to begin at 8:30 PM eventually commenced at approximately 11:15 PM. Nearly three hours of waiting with no meaningful updates, no clear explanation, and no regard for the people who had shown up in faith and in full. In an era where audiences have endless entertainment options and social media captures every misstep in real time, such delays are no longer minor inconveniences. They are statements. And not a flattering one. They send the wrong message about professionalism, about respect for attendees, and about how seriously the organisers take the very industry they claim to be celebrating.

And let us be honest about what that wait looked like in practice. Some arrived excited, dressed, and genuinely invested; they sat through the anticipation, the idle chatter, the checking of phones, and the polite laughter masking growing frustration. And then, at some point well past midnight, the body simply gave up. Not out of disinterest. Not because the Ghana Movie Awards does not matter. But because human beings are not built to wait indefinitely on an empty promise of a start time. Some of us, waiting to watch on TV, fell asleep. Others left. And those who stayed till the end did so not because the timing was acceptable but because of sheer commitment to an industry they believe in.

For an industry that is actively fighting for relevance and growth, perception matters enormously. The Ghana Movie Awards should be setting the standard, not reinforcing the stereotypes of poor event management that have long followed Ghanaian public events. When the rest of the world looks at how we celebrate our own excellence, what story do we want them to see?

The unfortunate reality is that many people who simply could not remain awake until the show's eventual start will wake up to clips and highlights online, catching brief flashes of what should have been a fully immersive, communal experience. That is not a small loss. It defeats a significant part of the purpose of creating a premium entertainment night. The energy in a room when something finally happens is irreplaceable. Watching a ten-second clip the next morning is not the same thing.

There is also a commercial dimension that cannot be ignored. Sponsors invest in events like these for the visibility, the association, and the audience reach. When a show drags past midnight and attendance thins out, those returns diminish. Broadcast partners are left trying to fill dead air. Social media chatter, which should be building excitement, pivots to complaints. The economic case for investing in future editions weakens and that ultimately hurts the industry more than any single bad night.

Reviving Ghana's movie industry requires more than great productions, talented actors, and glamorous award nights. It demands consistency, professionalism, and above all, respect for audiences. Starting events when advertised may seem like a small administrative detail, but it speaks volumes about an industry's readiness to compete not just regionally, but on a global stage. The world's most respected award ceremonies are defined not only by who wins but by the precision and discipline with which they are run.

The Ghana Movie Awards remains an important and genuinely valuable platform for celebrating excellence in film. The organisers deserve credit for much of what they got right. The buzz was real. The talent was present. The intention was clearly there. But if the goal is to help resurrect and reposition Ghana's movie industry as a force to be reckoned with, future editions must internalise a simple but non-negotiable truth:

"Excellence is not only about what happens on stage. It is also about when it happens, and whether the people who came to witness it were still awake to see it".

By: Edith Edem Agbeli

Channel Manager – Joy Prime (Multimedia Group)

Email: mzjudyed@gmail.com

www.everything-me.com

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.