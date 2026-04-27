We’re working to keep the lights on – Energy Ministry assures full restoration

The Spokesperson and Communications Director at the Ministry of Energy, Richmond Rockson, has assured Ghanaians that government is working to stabilise power supply and restore electricity in affected areas following recent disruptions in parts of the country.

His assurance comes in the wake of a fire outbreak on Thursday, April 23, which gutted part of the Akosombo substation switchyard, disrupting transmission and affecting a key section of the country’s power infrastructure.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story, Mr Rockson said the ministry is working closely with stakeholders in the energy sector to address both immediate challenges and long-term structural issues affecting power generation and distribution.

He further assured the public that government remains committed to maintaining a stable electricity supply while ongoing infrastructure upgrades are completed.

“We are working consciously to keep the lights on and ensure stability as we inject new infrastructure to deal with old system challenges,” he added.

He noted that progress has been made in strengthening the country’s energy mix, particularly through increased reliance on natural gas to support thermal power generation.

“Today, we have more natural gas feeding our thermal plants. The input is coming from us, and together with stakeholders, we are working tirelessly to improve the sector,” he said.

Mr Rockson explained that government is also focusing on a broader overhaul of the country’s energy infrastructure, including the replacement of outdated equipment that has been in use for decades.

According to him, these upgrades are necessary to improve efficiency and ensure a more reliable power supply across the country.

“We are looking at the wholesale development of infrastructure and replacing obsolete materials that have not been updated for decades,” he stated.

He acknowledged that recent disruptions to power supply were linked to technical challenges but assured that engineers are actively working to restore electricity, particularly in parts of Accra.

Mr Rockson indicated that full restoration is expected within days, based on technical assessments from engineers on the ground.

“The engineers have given us indications that by the close of the week, we will have the entire Accra restored, and we will continue the work we are doing,” he said.

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