Investment gaps under erstwhile government affected energy sector – Richmond Rockson

The Spokesperson and Communications Director at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, has said that critical investments needed to strengthen Ghana’s energy infrastructure were not sufficiently made during the erstwhile Akufo-Addo government.

He made the comment on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 25.

He noted that these gaps contributed significantly to the sector’s challenges in meeting demand and maintaining stability.

“The investment that was needed to be done during the erstwhile government wasn’t done,” he stated, linking the shortfall to pressures on generation and distribution systems.

Mr Rockson stressed that addressing these deficiencies is key to improving the long-term resilience of the energy sector.

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