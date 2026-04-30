John Jinapor showing strong leadership on power outages, deserves support – Prof Beyuo

Dr Titus Beyuo is the General Secretary for the Ghana Medical Association.

Member of Parliament for Lambussie, Titus Beyuo, has commended the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, for what he describes as a competent handling of recent power challenges, urging that the Minister be supported rather than criticised.

Speaking on Adom TV on Thursday, April 30, Prof Beyuo said the Minister has demonstrated leadership in addressing the outages that followed the fire incident at the Akosombo Power Control Centre.

“John Jinapor has shown that he understands the issues at stake and is taking decisive steps to resolve them. At this point, what he needs is encouragement, not undue criticism,” he stated.

His comments come at a time when the Minority in Parliament is calling for broader accountability over the incident, which disrupted electricity supply in several parts of the country.

The Minister has since directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Grid Company, Ing. Mark Awuah Baah, to step aside pending investigations into the matter.

However, Prof Beyuo maintained that while accountability is necessary, efforts should also be made to support ongoing interventions.

“We must be careful not to politicise every challenge. The focus should be on fixing the problem and ensuring stability in the power sector. The Minister is working, and we must allow him the space to deliver,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.