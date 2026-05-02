Fixing Akosombo does not end dumsor; energy crisis predates incident — Miracles Aboagye

Audio By Carbonatix
Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has argued that the restoration of power generation at the Akosombo hydro plant does not mark the end of Ghana’s electricity challenges, insisting that “dumsor” existed long before the recent disruption.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, he questioned narratives suggesting that the energy crisis had been resolved following repairs at Akosombo.
“That is exactly where the problem is. The impression has been created as if something is fixed and all of a sudden we are fine. Fixing Akosombo does not end anything. Dumsor existed before then,” he said.
He argued that Ghana’s power challenges predate the recent fire incident at Akosombo, noting that outages were already being experienced across parts of the country.
“Before the Akosombo fire, there was already an energy crisis. My lights were going off three or four times a day,” he said, adding that the situation cannot be attributed to a single incident.
Mr Aboagye also criticised what he described as inconsistencies in public communication on the energy sector, saying expectations are shaped by official assurances.
He further cited complaints from parts of the Ashanti Region, noting that residents had reported persistent outages even before the Akosombo disruption.
“When the same minister says issues in Kumasi have been resolved and people are still experiencing outages, then clearly expectations are being mismanaged,” he said.
He questioned claims that the energy challenges were fully under control, warning against premature declarations of success.
“If Akosombo being fixed is being described as mission accomplished, then we are in trouble,” he said, adding that it suggests the real problem has not been solved.
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