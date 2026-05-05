Akosombo, Ghana National Research Fund, and the imperative of investing in national capacity

Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah of the University of Ghana

Key Messages

Akosombo demonstrated that Ghanaian expertise exists.

The rapid response by local engineers showed that sustained investment in Ghana’s universities, technical institutions, and human capital builds the national capacity needed to solve strategic problems. National development depends on deliberate investment in science, research, and innovation.

Countries do not achieve lasting transformation by outsourcing critical capabilities. They do so by financing domestic knowledge systems and building institutional strength. The Ghana National Research Fund (Act 1056) is a strategic national instrument.

Although delayed for years after its passage in 2020, its operationalisation on 4 June 2025 under the Resetting Ghana agenda creates an important opportunity to reposition research financing at the centre of development. The official launch of GNRF on June 16, 2026, must mark more than a ceremony.

It should signal a sustained national commitment involving government, private sector, philanthropy, development partners, academia, and citizens. Ghana’s future will depend on whether we match existing talent with national commitment.

The central challenge is no longer whether Ghanaian capability exists, but whether we will finance, strengthen, and deploy it consistently for national transformation.

The recent disruption to Ghana’s power system at Akosombo provided more than a technical challenge. It offered an important national lesson on the relationship between human capital, institutional investment, and development.

When fire affected a critical part of the country’s power generation system, Ghanaian engineers, many of them products of our own universities and technical institutions, resolved the challenge within a relatively short period. Their response demonstrated competence, technical maturity, and the practical value of sustained national investment in education and professional development. It also reminded us that countries strengthen themselves when they deliberately build the internal capacity to solve their own strategic problems.

This moment should not be viewed narrowly as an engineering success. It should be understood as evidence that Ghana’s most important national resource is its people.

For many developing nations, the instinct to externalise complex solutions has often come at high financial and institutional cost. Yet sustainable development has never been built primarily on imported expertise. It is built on domestic capacity, supported by strong institutions, deliberate policy choices, and long-term investment in knowledge systems. Nations that progress do so because they invest consistently in the education, research, and technical competence of their citizens.

Ghana’s universities, research institutions, and technical systems, therefore, occupy a central place in the national development agenda. Their role is not simply academic. They are foundational to economic transformation, technological sovereignty, and national resilience.

This is why the Ghana National Research Fund (GNRF) represents such an important national instrument.

The passage of the Ghana National Research Fund Act, 2020 (Act 1056), established a significant legal and policy framework for research financing. However, while the previous administration left the Act unoperationalised for years after its enactment, the new government’s decision to operationalise it on 4 June 2025 as a priority initiative under the Resetting Ghana agenda marked an important and commendable shift toward implementation. The broader national question now is whether this renewed commitment will be sustained through full implementation, adequate financing, and the policy discipline required to position science, research, and innovation at the centre of Ghana’s long-term development.

Research financing is not peripheral to national transformation. It is central to it.

Countries that have made sustained progress in agriculture, industry, health, technology, and governance have done so by creating systems to finance discovery, support innovation, strengthen institutions, and translate knowledge into practical outcomes. Research and innovation are not luxuries reserved for advanced economies. They are among the principal mechanisms through which nations become advanced.

The official launch of the Ghana National Research Fund by President John Dramani Mahama on June 16, 2026, should therefore be understood not as a ceremony alone, but as a statement of strategic national intent.

If properly implemented, the GNRF has the potential to become a cornerstone of Ghana’s long-term development architecture by advancing six broad strategic objectives: sustainable financing for research and innovation; support for high-quality research aligned with national priorities; human capital development; innovation and commercialisation; strategic partnerships; and accountability with measurable impact.

These objectives are significant because they move the conversation beyond research as an isolated academic enterprise and position it instead as a driver of national transformation.

Equally important are the national missions that should guide this investment. Ghana’s development trajectory will increasingly depend on how effectively it supports research and innovation in food systems transformation and agricultural resilience; health innovation and biosecurity; digital and industrial transformation; climate and environmental sustainability; and governance, data, and social systems. These are not abstract categories. They reflect the sectors that will define economic competitiveness, social stability, and national security in the decades ahead.

The implications extend well beyond government.

While the state has an essential responsibility to provide policy direction, statutory financing, and institutional credibility, the development of a national research ecosystem cannot depend solely on public leadership. A mature national response requires broad societal participation.

The private sector must increasingly recognise research financing as a strategic investment in future productivity, competitiveness, and market development.

Philanthropic institutions should see support for scientific advancement as a practical contribution to national progress.

Development partners should align more deliberately with Ghana’s own research priorities, strengthening domestic systems rather than perpetuating dependency.

Universities must continue to improve quality and relevance.

Citizens must also understand that research funding is not an elite institutional concern. It directly shapes food systems, employment, healthcare, industrialisation, environmental resilience, and the quality of national decision-making.

This broader public understanding matters because national transformation ultimately reflects collective priorities.

Kwame Nkrumah’s longstanding emphasis on science and technology as instruments of transformation remains relevant not because it was rhetorically compelling, but because it reflected a fundamental developmental truth: nations that neglect scientific capacity weaken their future.

Akosombo has shown that Ghana possesses expertise. The larger challenge is whether Ghana will consistently build the systems necessary to identify, finance, retain, and deploy such expertise across sectors.

This is why June 16, 2026, should be approached as more than the launch of an institution. It should mark the strengthening of a national compact around science, innovation, and capacity development, one that places a clear responsibility on government to demonstrate seriousness through sustained policy commitment and financing, calls on the private sector to participate strategically by recognizing research and innovation as essential to long-term competitiveness, invites philanthropists and development partners to invest meaningfully in the systems that build enduring local capacity, and challenges Ghanaian society as a whole to affirm that national development requires more than political aspiration. It requires sustained investment in intellectual infrastructure, scientific excellence, and the deliberate cultivation of the national capacity upon which genuine transformation depends.

The events at Akosombo have already provided one clear lesson. Ghanaian capability exists. The policy question before us is whether we will now match that capability with the institutional, financial, and societal commitment required to secure national transformation.

The future of Ghana will depend not only on the problems we encounter, but on whether we choose to build and sustain the capacity to solve them ourselves. Act 1056 provides an important framework. The official launch of the Ghana National Research Fund provides momentum. What follows will depend on the seriousness of our collective national response.

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Eric Yirenkyi Danquah, PhD (Cantab), FAAS

Professor of Genetics & Founding Director, WACCI, UG

Chair, Governing Board, GNRF

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