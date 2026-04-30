‘This is an act of God’ – Mahama on Akosombo Substation fire

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has described the recent fire outbreak at the Akosombo substation as “an act of God” following a visit to the facility on Thursday, April 30.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor.

Addressing officials and engineers at the site, the President acknowledged the disruption caused by the incident, noting that many Ghanaians had felt its impact.

“So we heard about the sad event, the fire outbreak in your control room and of course, Ghanaians have felt the impact of what happened,” he said.

He commended the staff of the Volta River Authority (VRA) for their swift response and professionalism, describing them as among the best in the world.

“You’ve worked hard, and it’s not surprising because VRA has been one of the major institutions we have in this country… "You have one of the best personnel you can bet anywhere in the whole world,” he stated.

President Mahama further indicated that while the incident was unfortunate, it also presents an opportunity to modernise critical infrastructure.

“This is an act of God… but in adversity there is opportunity because now that this has happened, it gives us opportunity to replace it with a more modern control room that will serve this Akosombo Plant and let it work for more generations unborn,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.