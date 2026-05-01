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All power generation units restored after Akosombo Substation fire – John Jinapor

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  1 May 2026 7:31am
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Energy and Green Transition Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced the full restoration of all power generation units following a major system disruption that affected electricity supply across parts of the country.

In a Facebook post shared on Friday, May 1, the Minister said the country’s power system had been stabilised after engineers and emergency teams worked tirelessly to restore operations.

According to Dr Jinapor, the restoration effort was achieved through the dedication and commitment of engineers, technicians, and emergency response teams who worked around the clock in difficult circumstances.

He described their efforts as a demonstration of discipline, professionalism, and patriotism in the face of significant challenges confronting the national grid.

The Minister also commended the leadership and staff of key state power institutions, including Ghana Grid Company Limited, Volta River Authority, and Electricity Company of Ghana, for their coordination and swift response in restoring power supply.

He noted that the collaboration among the various agencies played a crucial role in securing stability within the energy sector.

Dr Jinapor further stated that the successful restoration of the system reflected Ghana’s ability to depend on the expertise and resilience of its people during periods of national difficulty.

He concluded his message with prayers for the country’s engineers, the energy sector, and the nation as a whole.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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