Ghana signs landmark deal with Canadian firm to turn waste into clean energy and aviation fuel

Government through the Energy and Green Transition Ministry, has signed an MoU with Canadian clean energy company, Portage Energy Group Inc., for a major waste-to-energy and sustainable aviation fuel project.

The agreement, signed on May 19, 2026, designates Portage Energy as the preferred development partner for the initiative to convert municipal solid waste into bio-organic pellets, clean electricity, and, eventually, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The project will begin with technical and environmental engineering studies within the Tema Metropolitan Area, particularly at the Kpone landfill site.

Under the arrangement, integrated facilities will be developed to produce bio-organic pellets, generate electricity, and support future SAF production.

Each facility is expected to generate up to 25 megawatts of electricity. About 5 megawatts will power operations, while the remaining electricity will be supplied to the national grid.

Government says the project will be fully financed by the private sector through Portage Energy, with no financial burden on the state.

The initiative is expected to support Ghana’s climate resilience agenda and circular economy goals by reducing landfill waste and cutting methane emissions.

Authorities also expect the project to create jobs, improve waste management, strengthen renewable energy generation, and position Ghana as a future hub for Sustainable Aviation Fuel production in Africa.

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, described the partnership as a major step in Ghana’s green transition drive.

“This partnership aligns seamlessly with Ghana’s strategic commitment to sustainable waste management and our green transition.

"By turning municipal solid waste into reliable, clean electricity, we are not only addressing sanitation challenges but also strengthening our national energy security and driving local economic growth without drawing on public funds,” he said.

Craig Latimer, Chief Executive Officer of Portage Energy Group Inc., said the company was honoured to support the project.

“Portage Energy is honoured to be designated as a Preferred Development Partner for this transformative project.

"Our proven waste-to-value solutions will reduce landfill dependence, generate up to 25 megawatts of clean power, and lay the essential groundwork for future Sustainable Aviation Fuel production in West Africa,” he stated.

Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Myriam Montrat, also described the agreement as another milestone in relations between Ghana and Canada.

“The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding marks another proud milestone in the strong bilateral relationship between Canada and Ghana.

"We are thrilled to see Canadian innovation and expertise supporting Ghana’s ambitious climate resilience and circular economy goals,” she said.

Under the terms of the MOU, Portage Energy will immediately begin technical assessments and stakeholder engagements ahead of negotiations on operational and power purchase agreements.

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