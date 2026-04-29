Minority in Parliament questions Energy Ministry over unsubmitted levy account report

First Deputy Minority Whip Habib Iddrisu has formally requested detailed information from the Energy Ministry regarding what he describes as a failure to submit a legally required report on energy-sector levies.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry’s Information Officer, he invoked the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), stating, “I write to request information from your office… pursuant to Section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), in exercise of the provisions of Article 21(1)(f) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”

He said the request is made in his capacity as Member of Parliament for Tolon and as First Deputy Whip of the Minority Caucus, working with members of the Energy Committee on matters of public interest.

Citing provisions of the Energy Sector Levies Act, 2025, he noted that “Section 3… states ‘The Minister shall cause to be opened and maintained an account to be known as the Energy Sector Support Account into which shall be paid the moneys collected under the Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy’.”

He added that “Section 4 also provides that ‘The Minister shall submit to Parliament an annual report on the management of the account established under Section 3 for the preceding year by the 31st day of March of the ensuing year’.”

However, he raised concerns over non-compliance with this requirement.

“My checks with Parliament indicate that the report on the management of the account has not been submitted since 31st March this year, as mandated by law,” he stated.

He said the request is necessary to support parliamentary oversight.

“It is therefore necessary to make this request to obtain information to support our oversight responsibilities as Members of Parliament,” he wrote.

Mr Iddrisu is demanding specific details on the funds collected and how they have been used.

“I therefore specifically request information on: The total amount/revenue realised from collections on account of the Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Act, 2025,” he said.

He further asked for “a full list of the specific expenditures to which the revenues… have been applied/utilised,” urging the Ministry to organise the data “by period and/or by agency, or by any suitable means that will aid comprehension.”

He also set a timeline for response.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Act 989, I would be happy to receive feedback on the requested information within fourteen (14) days of receipt of this letter,” he stated.

The lawmaker requested that the information be delivered in hard copy to his office at Parliament House, indicating his availability for any clarification needed.

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