Where is the money? – Minority in Parliament demands full disclosure on Energy Sector Levy billions

First Deputy Minority Whip Habib Iddrisu has formally demanded detailed disclosure on billions of cedis collected under Ghana’s energy sector levies, raising concerns about accountability and transparency.

In a letter addressed to the Information Officer at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, he invoked the Right to Information Act to compel the release of key financial data.

“I write to request information from your office, the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, pursuant to Section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), in exercise of the provisions of Article 21(1)(f) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana,” he stated.

He said the request is being made in his dual role as Member of Parliament for Tolon and 1st Deputy Whip of the Minority Caucus, working alongside colleagues on the Energy Committee.

“I request the information in my capacity as the Member of Parliament for Tolon and the 1st Deputy Whip of the Minority Caucus, working with Members of the Energy Committee of Parliament on matters of public interest relating to the sector,” he noted.

Citing provisions of the Energy Sector Levies Act, 2025, Mr Iddrisu pointed to statutory requirements governing the use and reporting of levy proceeds.

“Section 3 of the Energy Sector Levies Act, 2025 states ‘The Minister shall cause to be opened and maintained an account to be known as the Energy Sector Support Account into which shall be paid the moneys collected under the Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy’,” he wrote.

He further referenced reporting obligations under the law.

“Moreover, Section 4 also provides that ‘The Minister shall submit to Parliament an annual report on the management of the account established under Section 3 for the preceding year by the 31st day of March of the ensuing year’,” he added.

The Tolon MP raised alarm over what he describes as a breach of this requirement.

“My checks with Parliament indicate that the report on the management of the account has not been submitted since 31st March this year, as mandated by law,” he said.

He stressed that the request is necessary to support parliamentary oversight.

“It is, therefore, necessary to make this request to obtain information to support our oversight responsibilities as Members of Parliament,” he stated.

Mr. Iddrisu is specifically demanding two key sets of information: “The total amount/revenue realised from collections on account of the Energy Sector Levies (Amendment) Act, 2025,” and “a full list of the specific expenditures to which the revenues… have been applied/utilised.”

He urged the Ministry to present the data in a clear and accessible format. “Where applicable, kindly organise the information by period and/or by agency, or by any suitable means that will aid comprehension,” he requested.

Invoking provisions of the Right to Information Act, he set a timeline for compliance.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Act 989, I would be happy to receive feedback on the requested information within fourteen (14) days of receipt of this letter,” he said.

He also specified how the information should be delivered.

“I wish to receive this information in hard copy, delivered to my office… Parliament House, Osu, 7th Floor, West Wing, Room 22 of the Job 600 Office Complex,” he stated, adding that he remains available for clarification if needed.

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