Habib Iddrisu invokes RTI Law over alleged ‘missing’ Energy Sector Account report

First Deputy Minority Whip Habib Iddrisu has formally invoked the Right to Information (RTI) Act to demand details on what he describes as a missing statutory report on Ghana’s Energy Sector Support Account.

In a letter to the Information Officer at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, the Tolon MP said, “I write to request information from your office… pursuant to Section 18 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), in exercise of the provisions of Article 21(1)(f) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”

He noted that the request is being made in his official capacity, stating, “I request the information in my capacity as the Member of Parliament for Tolon and the 1st Deputy Whip of the Minority Caucus, working with Members of the Energy Committee of Parliament on matters of public interest relating to the sector.”

Citing provisions of the Energy Sector Levies Act, 2025, he stressed that the law mandates transparency in the management of the account. “Section 3… states ‘The Minister shall cause to be opened and maintained an account to be known as the Energy Sector Support Account into which shall be paid the moneys collected…’,” he wrote.

He added that the law imposes clear reporting obligations.

“Section 4 also provides that ‘The Minister shall submit to Parliament an annual report on the management of the account… by the 31st day of March of the ensuing year.’”

The lawmaker said checks with Parliament suggest that the requirement has not been met. “My checks with Parliament indicate that the report… has not been submitted since 31st March this year, as mandated by law,” he stated.

He argued that the lack of disclosure necessitates formally requesting the information.

“It is therefore necessary to make this request to obtain information to support our oversight responsibilities as Members of Parliament,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu is seeking detailed financial data on the account.

“I therefore specifically request information on: The total amount/revenue realised from collections… [and] a full list of the specific expenditures to which the revenues… have been applied/utilised,” the letter stated.

He also requested clarity in how the data is presented.

“Where applicable, kindly organise the information by period and/or by agency, or by any suitable means that will aid comprehension,” he added.

Invoking timelines under the RTI law, he said, “I would be happy to receive feedback on the requested information within fourteen (14) days of receipt of this letter.”

He further specified how the information should be delivered.

“I wish to receive this information in hard copy, delivered to my office… Parliament House, Osu, 7th Floor, West Wing, Room 22 of the Job 600 Office Complex,” he wrote, adding that he remains available for any clarification.

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