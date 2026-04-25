Energy Ministry installing new 3,000 transformers – Richmond Rockson

Richmond Rockson, Spokesperson and Director of Communications at the Energy Ministry

The Spokesperson and Communications Director at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, has announced that the Ministry is installing 3,000 new transformers as part of efforts to strengthen electricity distribution across the country.

He disclosed this on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 25.

He explained that the initiative is part of ongoing interventions aimed at improving reliability and reducing distribution challenges.

“We’re installing 3,000 new transformers,” he said, adding that the project is intended to enhance access and stability within the power network.

Mr Rockson further indicated that the investments currently being undertaken are being implemented by the present government with the support of President John Dramani Mahama as part of broader energy sector reforms.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.