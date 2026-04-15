Energy Ministry moves to strengthen ECG operations and improve customer communication

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

The Ministry for Energy and Green Transition says it is intensifying efforts to improve operational efficiency and accountability within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as part of broader reforms in the power sector.

Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor explained that strengthening utility performance is key to restoring public confidence and ensuring improved service delivery. He stressed the need for better customer engagement across all ECG operational areas.

“We are also strengthening operational efficiency and accountability within our utilities, particularly ECG, to ensure improved service delivery and better customer engagement,” he stated.

He further announced measures to improve communication with consumers, particularly regarding outages and maintenance schedules, to reduce uncertainty and frustration among the public.

“Timely, transparent, and accurate information must be provided to citizens regarding outages, maintenance schedules, and progress of works,” he said, adding that the government remains committed to ensuring reliable and affordable electricity for all Ghanaians.

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