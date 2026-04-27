Power supply to stabilise by week’s end after Akosombo substation fire – Energy Ministry

Richmond Rockson, Spokesperson and Director of Communications at the Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has assured Ghanaians that the recent wave of electricity disruptions will be brought under control by the end of the week, following emergency response measures after a fire incident at a key power installation in Akosombo.

The outages, which have affected several parts of the country, followed a fire that caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure at a substation operated by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) in Akosombo, raising widespread concern among households and businesses.

Speaking on Citi FM on Monday, April 27, the Director of Communications at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, explained that the fire destroyed vital components of the facility, including the main control room, making restoration efforts more complex.

“The whole control room has to be rebuilt, and that will take a number of months,” he said. “What will restore power to normalcy immediately is a temporary measure to bypass the control room.”

According to him, engineers have begun implementing a temporary bypass system designed to restore supply in the short term while reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure continues.

“The engineers have assured us that within the week, or at the latest by the close of the week, supply should return to normal,” he stated.

Mr Rockson further disclosed that limited generation activities have resumed at the Akosombo Dam, noting that one of the facility’s six turbines is currently operational to support the stabilisation process.

The recent power interruptions have disrupted economic activity and daily life in many communities, with businesses and households expressing concern over the unpredictability of the electricity supply. The situation has also revived public anxiety over the potential return of prolonged outages, commonly referred to as “dumsor”.

Energy sector officials say emergency measures are being implemented to cushion the immediate impact while long-term restoration works continue. The rebuilding of the damaged control room is expected to take several months, but authorities believe the temporary bypass intervention will help stabilise supply in the interim.

The Ministry’s assurance comes amid growing public pressure for swift action to restore a consistent electricity supply, as engineers continue round-the-clock efforts to repair the damaged infrastructure and return the national grid to full stability.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.