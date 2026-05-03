Adomako-Mensah rebukes PURC over silence on recent power outages

Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Energy Committee, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has criticised the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) for failing to publicly address the recent power disruptions affecting several parts of the country.

The concerns follow intermittent electricity outages linked to a fire incident at a Ghana Grid Company facility near the Akosombo Dam, as well as ongoing transformer upgrade works in some areas.

Mr Adomako-Mensah argued that PURC, as the state agency responsible for protecting utility consumers, should have engaged the public and provided updates on the situation.

He further noted that the regulator had previously taken action against officials over similar power supply challenges and questioned why it had remained silent this time.

“I am surprised PURC is very quiet. This was the same PURC, which in 2024 sanctioned board members for failing to provide a timetable for a dysfunction causing disruption to the Ghanaian consumer,” he stated.

Speaking on Channel One TV on May 2, 2026, the lawmaker expressed concern over the continued absence of communication from the Commission despite widespread reports of electricity fluctuations across the country.

“There have been fluctuations all over, and I am surprised to date PURC has not released any statement. That is quite surprising,” he added, insisting that the regulator has a duty to keep consumers informed during periods of unstable power supply.

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