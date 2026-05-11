PURC urges consumers to use standard materials for utility connections

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bono East Regional Office of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has advised utility consumers to ensure the use of standard materials when preparing to connect their residences to utility services.
According to the Regional Manager, Mr Cassiel Eghan Asiedu, the use of substandard materials is not only costly in the long run but also poses serious risks to lives and property. He therefore stressed the need for consumers to prioritise quality materials in electricity and related installations to safeguard both lives and property.
The advice was given during a public education programme held recently at Jema in the Kintampo South District.
“We have witnessed many fire incidents which have destroyed lives and properties, only to discover that the materials used were of inferior quality. Sometimes, unscrupulous persons go around selling unapproved materials to unsuspecting consumers, and because they are cheap, people end up buying them without considering the challenges that may arise in future,” Mr Asiedu said.
He further advised consumers to deal directly with utility service providers and to report any challenges encountered during the process to the Commission.
Speaking on activities for the year 2025 under review, he revealed that the office facilitated the issuance of credit adjustments amounting to GHC115,153.97 in favour of customers who reported anomalies in their electricity bills to the Commission.
He added that the Commission also facilitated the recovery of GHC21,991.47 in favour of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo).
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