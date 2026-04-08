No looming power crisis; Ghana’s electricity supply remains stable – Energy Ministry PRO insists

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, Richmond Rockson, has dismissed claims of an impending power crisis, insisting that Ghana’s electricity supply remains stable despite reported outages in parts of the country.

His response follows assertions by broadcast journalist Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, who warned of a looming crisis due to challenges within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Mr Rockson acknowledged concerns raised by Mr Jantuah but rejected suggestions that the government has neglected the power distribution company.

He explained that ECG’s financial and operational challenges, including legacy debts, procurement issues and system losses, predate the current administration and are being addressed through ongoing reforms.

According to him, while some localised outages persist, these are not indicative of a nationwide generation shortfall but rather stem from distribution constraints and ageing infrastructure.

Addressing specific concerns, Mr Rockson clarified that reports linking “missing containers” to transformer shortages were inaccurate, stating that no transformers were contained in the said shipments.

He noted that the government had independently supplied ECG with 200 transformers in 2025 and is currently undertaking a large-scale evacuation of over 1,400 containers from the ports for proper accounting and deployment.

Mr Rockson also added that the procurement of 1,500 transformers forms part of a broader strategy to upgrade infrastructure, alongside ongoing maintenance and sub-transmission investments.

On the issue of intermittent outages and sector financing, Mr Rockson maintained that the government is pursuing a balanced approach across the power value chain.

He defended the Cash Waterfall Mechanism as necessary for maintaining confidence among Independent Power Producers, while noting that adjustments have been made to improve ECG’s liquidity.

He further explained that the one-cedi fuel levy was introduced to support thermal generation and prevent supply disruptions, stressing that decisive measures are being implemented to avert a return to prolonged power outages, popularly known as “dumsor”.

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