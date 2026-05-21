Residents scramble for meat after train kills two cows at Avenor in Accra

Residents in the Avenor area of Accra rushed to the railway tracks on Thursday morning after a moving train struck and killed two cows during its journey from Tema to Accra.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. when the five-coach passenger train collided with the animals on the tracks, temporarily disrupting rail operations.

Eyewitnesses at the scene were seen cutting portions of meat from the dead animals shortly after the collision, while railway officials worked to secure the area and ensure passenger safety.

Speaking to JoyNews, an eyewitness, Mohammed Iddrissu, said the train narrowly avoided a more serious incident.

“Today, while the train was using the railway to Accra, it hit two of the animals. It first knocked one and then the second one too,” he recounted.

“I really thank the driver, or I will say God really saved them, because it nearly made the train move off the railway and it was going to enter people’s shops. But the driver was able to stop the train in time,” he added.

Mr. Iddrissu said no injuries were recorded among passengers, although commuters were forced to find alternative means of transport after the disruption.

He also noted that no one had yet come forward to claim ownership of the animals.

Officials of the Ghana Railway Company Limited later moved to the scene to assess the situation and coordinate recovery efforts.

The Area Railway Manager, Daniel Asiedu, confirmed the incident but dismissed reports suggesting the train had derailed.

“Our train was running from Tema to Accra around 7:40 a.m. when we received reports that it had hit a cow on the track,” he said.

“Let me clarify that there was no derailment. However, the impact disrupted operations and we had to manage the situation carefully,” he added.

Mr. Asiedu called for stronger enforcement against encroachment on railway lines and urged authorities to help protect railway infrastructure.

“We will need support from authorities to help us deal with people who are encroaching on the railway infrastructure and to protect our assets,” he stated.

According to him, efforts were underway to restore operations, with train services expected to resume later in the day.

Railway authorities say investigations into the incident are ongoing, while residents and cattle owners along railway corridors are being advised to keep animals away from the tracks to avoid future accidents.

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