GSA to launch digital App for consumers to scan and identify non-standard products

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) will soon roll out a digital mobile application to help consumers identify non-standard products on the market.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the Authority, Dr. Samuel Kofi Frimpong, disclosed during his appearance on Nhyira FM’s "Kro Yi Mu Nsem" on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The announcement comes as the GSA task force intensifies inspections targeting fake and substandard goods, including counterfeit mattresses.

Dr. Frimpong noted that public participation is critical to the success of the campaign, and therefore, the app will allow consumers to scan products and instantly verify whether they meet national standards.

According to him, the initiative forms part of GSA’s broader effort to curb the sale and distribution of substandard goods, particularly in markets, shops, and malls across the country.

Speaking with host, Barima Kofi Dawson-Akokoa, he said that "For some time now, the GSA has provided a toll-free number that consumers and informants use to lodge complaints and report substandard goods to the authorities. However, that has not been effective enough, so we are moving to digital by introducing a mobile app.

“We want to empower consumers with the tools to make informed choices. So whether you have an Android phone, iPhone, or other smartphone, you can use the app to scan any product you doubt and verify whether it meets the required standards," Dr. Frimpong said.

He revealed that the Ghana Standards Authority is securing a partnership with an app development firm to roll out the app soon.

Dr. Frimpong urged consumers to continue to report suspicious products to the GSA through the toll-free number, as the new platform has not yet been launched.

As part of a crackdown on substandard products in the region, he said the Authority has mapped all locations producing fake mattresses and other goods, and will move to enforce compliance soon.

He said the operation will target both foreign and locally manufactured products to ensure that only goods meeting standards are sold to Ghanaians.

"The enforcement operation has begun in Accra, and authorities in Kumasi have identified all companies and marketplaces selling substandard mattresses and other goods. Enforcement action will follow shortly," he stated.

He added that the newly formed Ghana Standards Authority taskforce has received training from the military and police to strengthen enforcement of the Authority's Act, 2022.

"We have the law, but enforcement is the issue. So the government, through the Authority’s Chief Executive Officer, adopted a new strategy of providing a two-week military and police training program for the task force personnel, who have now been recruited to conduct such operations," said the GSA Director.

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