Heath Goldfields’ return brings relief to families in Bogoso-Prestea after two years of hardship

For nearly two years, the silence from the Bogoso-Prestea Mine was more than the absence of machinery. For hundreds of workers and their families, it meant the loss of regular incomes, mounting debts and daily uncertainty about how to survive.

When mining operations came to a halt under the mine's previous operator, workers who had depended on monthly salaries suddenly found themselves without jobs. Many exhausted their savings, took on debt and turned to informal work to support their households.

Today, activity has returned to the mine following the resumption of operations by Heath Goldfields Limited. Heavy equipment is back in motion, gold production has resumed and many former workers have been recalled.

For workers like Francis Kwofie, a Mill Operator with Heath Goldfields Limited, the return to work marks the end of one of the most difficult periods of his life.

"Things weren't easy"

Kwofie spent nearly two years at home after operations ceased.

"After the shutdown, we spent about two years at home. Things weren't easy for us, especially myself and my family. Generally things weren't easy for us because there was no monthly salary," he recounted.

The prolonged loss of income quickly drained whatever financial cushion his family had built over the years.

"The small one we kept at the bank, after finishing it, even paying school fees and feeding at home was not easy," he said.

One of his greatest challenges was financing the education of his child, who had gained admission to the University of Education, Winneba.

"Life became very difficult. Paying the fees for my child who gained admission to the University of Education, Winneba was a struggle. I had to take a loan to get him to school. It hasn't been easy."

With no mining work available, Kwofie joined his wife in running her small business to keep the family afloat.

"My wife was running a small business, so I was helping her because I didn't have any work during that time," he said.

Beyond individual households, he said the shutdown affected economic activity across the entire area.

"When the company shut down, their business went down. And now Heath has come back, their business has come back."

For Mechanical Leading Hand, Enoch Cobbinah, the shutdown forced him to return to an occupation he had left behind years earlier.

Cobbinah, who has worked in Bogoso for 17 years, said the loss of employment immediately affected his ability to provide for his family.

"I have three children. When we were asked to go home, even getting food became a problem. I could not pay my electricity bills. After the shutdown two years ago, I had to return to driving my taxi to feed my family."

According to him, the impact extended far beyond mine workers.

"The situation brought many challenges to people in Bogoso-Prestea and the surrounding communities. Some workers had to survive on credit," he said.

Control Room Operator Emmanuel Anokye Asante had worked in the mining industry for two decades when operations stopped.

For years, the mine had been the source of income that supported his six children. Losing that income overnight came as a major shock.

"You used to earn something at the end of the month all these years. And now for two years you are not receiving anything. It will be difficult," he said.

The family's survival increasingly depended on his wife's earnings.

"I had to sit in for her. Sometimes I had to go to farm with her. The little that she gets, we have to utilise it. Basically we had to depend on the woman."

The Bogoso-Prestea Mine, one of Ghana's historic gold mining assets, experienced operational challenges and prolonged inactivity under its previous ownership, leading to job losses and economic uncertainty in the mining communities that depend heavily on the sector.

The mine's shutdown affected not only direct employees but also contractors, traders, transport operators and numerous small businesses whose livelihoods are linked to mining activity.

The situation began to change after Heath Goldfields Limited secured the necessary approvals to restart operations and embarked on rehabilitation works across the concession.

Since taking over operations, the company has undertaken extensive repairs to key infrastructure, recalled workers and resumed mining and processing activities.

According to workers, the return of operations has restored a measure of stability to many households.

"Now we can pay the school fees simply because at the end of the month you can get a salary, so that you can feed home and cater for your children," Kwofie said.

For Asante, the return of monthly earnings has eased the pressure that weighed heavily on his family during the shutdown.

"At least at the end of the month you get your salary. It has eased some pressure on us. It has brought hope."

While many residents welcome the revival of mining activities, some believe the recovery should also translate into broader social investments for surrounding communities.

Cobbinah wants to see improvements in healthcare and education.

"What I would also ask from Heath Goldfields is for them to build a hospital for the Bogoso-Prestea community so everybody can benefit," he said.

He also appealed for educational support for young people in the area.

"They should introduce a scholarship scheme for brilliant but needy students here to help improve education."

For nearly two years, workers such as Francis Kwofie, Emmanuel Anokye Asante and Enoch Cobbinah lived without the salaries they had depended on for much of their working lives.

Today, they are back on the job.

For their families, the return of mining means school fees can be paid, household bills settled and plans for the future made once again.

And across Bogoso-Prestea, the renewed sound of machinery is being heard not just as the return of mining operations, but as a sign that economic life is gradually returning after a prolonged period of uncertainty.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.