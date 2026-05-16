34 CSOs collaborate in illicit gold fight

Amid a recent surge in illicit gold trade and its growing role in financing wars, corruption, organised crime, and environmental harm, according to reports by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), a group of 34 global civil society organisations has joined forces to demand accountability for weak gold traceability systems across international markets.

The coalition emerges amid a booming global gold trade recorded in World Gold Council reports, where record-high prices have made the metal an increasingly attractive vehicle for laundering illicit wealth and evading sanctions.

Despite its value, gold remains one of the least traceable commodities, often moving through opaque supply chains that allow illegally sourced gold to enter legitimate markets with minimal scrutiny.

The formation of this coalition comes on the back of an upcoming UK-hosted Illicit Finance Summit to be held in London in July 2026, where gold has been identified as a high-risk asset class alongside cryptocurrency and property.

While welcoming the UK government’s decision to spotlight gold at the summit, the coalition warns that current efforts fall short of the problem's scale and urgency.

In a press statement issued on April 28, 2026, key members of the coalition representing Civil Society Organisations across the globe expressed urgency about addressing illicit gold trade.

“Illicit gold is driving corruption, environmental harm and conflict, while fuelling global illicit financial flows that threaten our security and prosperity,” said Dr Helen Taylor, deputy director at Spotlight on Corruption, a watchdog organisation focused on financial crime.

She added that London’s position as a major gold trading hub places the UK in a critical position to lead global efforts to address the crisis.

Other members of the coalition also point out systemic loopholes that continue to enable illicit gold flows.

According to Sophia Pickles, an analyst at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, under-scrutinised mechanisms such as “loco swaps”—which allow gold to be exchanged across different locations without physical transfer—and the widespread classification of gold as “recycled” are being used to disguise its origins.

These gaps, she notes, create “structural opacity” in the gold trade, allowing criminal networks to operate with increasing sophistication while avoiding detection.

In Ghana, the consequences are already visible. Illegal and poorly regulated mining continues to destroy forests, pollute rivers, and threaten livelihoods, even as gold linked to these activities finds its way into global markets.

“Ghana’s forests and rivers are being destroyed by the global gold price boom,” said Daryl Bosu, deputy national director of A Rocha Ghana. “Gold linked to this destruction still reaches markets like London,” he added.

Beyond Ghana, similar patterns are playing out across the Amazon and parts of Asia, according to Hannah Mowat, campaigns coordinator at Fern. She explains that gold mining is accelerating deforestation, contaminating water bodies with mercury, and deepening poverty among artisanal miners.

The coalition is calling for urgent reforms, including full traceability from mine to market, improved transparency in gold trade data, and stronger oversight of international trading hubs.

For Sasha Lezhnev, senior policy advisor at The Sentry, the upcoming summit presents a critical opportunity to secure meaningful commitments from governments and industry actors.

Without decisive action, the coalition warns, illicit gold will continue to fuel instability, environmental degradation, and human rights abuses, while remaining hidden in plain sight within the global economy.

The question, however, remains: is Ghana prepared as a key global gold producer and trader, should the stakes move more towards sustainably mined and traceable gold?

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