Afrotoons holds pre-launch celebration in Ghana, signaling new era for African Children’s storytelling

Afrotoons, a next-generation animation studio focused on bringing authentic African stories to global audiences, officially launched yesterday in Accra with a high-energy event attended by cultural leaders, diplomats, and key stakeholders across Africa’s creative and development sectors.

The launch marks a major milestone in Afrotoons’ mission to build a globally scalable platform for African children’s content - starting with its flagship animated series, Selase’s Adventures. The event featured a private preview screening of the first episode of the series.

“Last night wasn’t just a launch - it was a signal,” said Adhavan Adityan, COO of Afrotoons. “A signal that African stories are no longer waiting for permission. They’re stepping onto the global stage - boldly, authentically, and at scale.”

Strong Institutional and Diplomatic Presence

The event brought together a distinguished group of attendees, reflecting growing cross-sector interest in Africa’s creative economy. The host and moderator for the evening was Carlian T. Flormann, who carried out her role with aplomb and kept the attendees in high spirits.

Notable guests included:

● Kafui Danku-Pitcher, CEO of the National Film Authority (NFA), Ghana

● Carl Ampah, National Programme Officer for Culture, UNESCO

● Donya Eldridge, Cultural Affairs Officer, U.S. Embassy Ghana

● Nii Tetteh Nettey, Public Engagement Specialist, U.S. Embassy Ghana

● Sonya Sagan, Social and Behaviour Change Manager, UNICEF

● Esben Emborg, Innovative Finance Specialist, UNICEF

Their presence underscored the increasing alignment between governments, international institutions, and private sector innovators in advancing Africa’s storytelling and creative industries on a global stage.

A Personal Mission Driving a Global Vision

For Afrotoons’ leadership, the company’s mission is deeply personal.

“My first main character was named Anna. Not Ama. It never even occurred to me that a Ghanaian child could be the hero of the story,” said Ama Adi Dako-Seidu, Chief Content Officer of Afrotoons. “And that’s what tonight is really about. Because what we’re building with Afrotoons is more than animation. It’s a quiet but powerful shift. It’s saying that African stories are not side notes. They are center stage.”

Co-Founder & CEO Esther Ohrt Paul reflected on the origins of the company’s vision:

“I asked myself a simple question: What did I grow up watching? And I realized…I couldn’t name a single African cartoon. Not one. And that wasn’t a failure of our schools. It was a gap. A gap in storytelling. A gap in imagination. A gap in what was being created for us… and by us. So I started writing.”

A Global Opportunity, Rooted in Africa

Afrotoons enters a rapidly growing global children’s content market valued at over $100 billion, yet one where African stories remain significantly underrepresented. The studio aims to bridge that gap by producing culturally rich, educational, and entertaining content that resonates with both African audiences and the global diaspora.

Flagship Series: Selase’s Adventures

At the heart of Afrotoons’ launch is Selase’s Adventures, a short-form animated series designed for children aged 4–7 and their families. The series follows Selase, a curious young explorer who travels across Africa, discovering cultures, traditions, and histories through immersive storytelling.

Season 1 will consist of 13 episodes, with initial episodes already in production and a full season rollout planned for 2026. The series will debut on YouTube as part of Afrotoons’ digital-first distribution strategy, with plans to expand into a dedicated OTT platform.

Looking Ahead

With early production underway and a growing network of partners, Afrotoons is positioning itself at the forefront of a new wave of African media companies building for global audiences from day one.

The launch event concluded with a networking reception, fostering connections between creators, policymakers, investors, and cultural leaders—setting the stage for future collaborations and expansion.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.