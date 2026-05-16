Nadowli-Kaleo commissions new school and health facilities amid concerns over poor conditions

Residents of Nadowli and Chaang in the Upper West Region are celebrating the commissioning of a fully furnished model Kindergarten (KG) block, a modern Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, and a three-unit classroom block by the Nadowli-Kaleo District Assembly.

The projects, commissioned by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Madam Merry Haruna, are expected to improve access to early childhood education and primary healthcare in the two communities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Madam Haruna reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving education and healthcare delivery across the district.

She disclosed that the government has released more than 80 per cent of the required funding to District Assemblies to ensure the completion of such infrastructure projects.

“From Chaang, we will be moving to Vogoni,” she announced, adding that communities such as Papu, Ombo and Somatigu are also expected to benefit from new CHPS compounds.

Touching on education, the DCE described the newly completed classroom block as a “legacy project” and assured residents that the Assembly remains committed to completing ongoing development projects.

She further revealed that another school facility would soon be commissioned in Kpala.

Madam Haruna urged residents to take ownership of the new facilities and maintain them properly, reminding parents in Nadowli that “a stitch in time saves nine.”

Receiving the facilities on behalf of the District Education Directorate, Mr Adam Lamson expressed relief over the completion of the projects, particularly the school facility in Nadowli.

According to him, the new classroom block has eased the burden on pupils who previously had to “perch” in other schools to receive lessons.

At Chaang, Mr Adam highlighted the significance of the simultaneous handover of both education and health facilities, explaining that the classroom block project had stalled since 2015 before being revived and completed by the current administration.

He assured the community that the education directorate would inspect the facility and address a few minor concerns raised by residents.

Despite the celebrations, Mr Adam appealed for more interventions in deprived communities across the district, lamenting the conditions in places such as Manwari Bamara, where children still trek long distances to access early childhood education.

Headteacher of the Nadowli Kindergarten, Madam Faustina Bodib, also expressed gratitude for the new facility, recalling the difficult conditions teachers and pupils previously endured.

She said rainfall often disrupted lessons, forcing her to carry some children on her lap to keep them dry.

“We are going to work and work well,” she assured.

At the Chaang CHPS compound, Senior Midwife Suwie Faustina described the new facility as a major improvement over previous conditions, where healthcare workers operated from a resident’s compound house.

She explained that the new facility, which includes staff accommodation, would enable health workers to provide 24-hour care and attract more staff postings to the area.

Representing the District Director of Health Services, Mr David Mwileo, urged residents to take ownership of the CHPS compound, stressing that the facility belongs to the community.

He, however, noted that a few finishing works still needed to be addressed before full medical operations could commence.

Representing the Upper West Regional Minister, Chief Planning Officer Mr Richard Nii-Adjaye Laryea commended the Assembly for the successful completion of the projects.

He also advised residents to protect the land surrounding the CHPS compound from encroachment to allow room for future expansion, including the possible addition of a lying-in ward or an upgrade to a health centre.

Mr Laryea further urged students to properly maintain the new classrooms and avoid damaging the walls, paintwork and furniture.

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