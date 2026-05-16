Ecobank Ghana PLC statement on recent court ruling

Audio By Carbonatix
Ecobank Ghana PLC is aware of the recent court ruling in respect of claims on the Bank.
As a responsible financial institution, Ecobank Ghana PLC respects the judicial process and will continue to uphold the rule of law.
We wish to reassure our customers that the Bank’s financial position remains strong and resilient and our services continue without disruption.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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