“There’s no immunity from crime” — Lom-Nuku Ahlijah clarifies limits of MP immunity in Ghana

Lawyer and energy expert Lom-Nuku Ahlijah has stated that Members of Parliament (MPs) in Ghana do not enjoy immunity from criminal prosecution, stressing that no individual is above the law in criminal matters.

According to him, while MPs benefit from limited protections relating to the discharge of their parliamentary duties, such privileges do not shield them from criminal investigation, arrest, or prosecution.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, May 18, during a discussion on the detention of the Asante Akyem North MP, Mr Ahlijah said Ghana’s legal framework is clear on the matter and that several sitting MPs have previously faced criminal proceedings.

“There is no immunity from crime, even in Ghana, when you are an MP. We have had many cases where MPs have been prosecuted before,” he said.

He explained that constitutional protections for lawmakers are largely procedural and relate mainly to their movement to and from Parliament or actions directly connected to parliamentary work.

Mr Ahlijah noted that MPs can be invited by law enforcement agencies, arrested, and formally charged where there is a sufficient legal basis.

“You can even be invited, placed under arrest, and have charges filed,” he stated.

He cited several examples of sitting MPs who have faced legal proceedings while in office, including the case involving Ato Forson.

“We have had many cases; for example, there is the Ato Forson case. He was a sitting MP when the case was going on,” he said.

He also referenced the case involving Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and other recent investigations, including those conducted under the ORAL initiative.

“So, when it comes to crime, there is no immunity. We have had Mahama Ayariga’s case. We have had many, even recently,” he added.

Mr Ahlijah further argued that criminal accountability applies beyond Ghana’s jurisdiction, stressing that immunity cannot be used to avoid legal processes in other countries.

Recent reports and denials

Reports have alleged that the MP for Ohene Kwame Frimpong travelled out of Ghana on Saturday evening and arrived in Amsterdam on Sunday morning, where he was reportedly picked up by security officials before completing immigration procedures.

The MP had previously denied allegations linking him to suspected financial crimes and human trafficking-related offences.

Sources also claim the MP had earlier been under investigation by US law enforcement agencies over alleged financial crimes linked to a restaurant and supermarket business in Chicago several years ago.

According to the allegations, the business was allegedly used as a conduit for moving suspected fraudulent funds connected to individuals currently serving prison sentences in the United States.

The reports further claim that the FBI monitored the activities for years following an alleged raid on the premises, during which several women said to have been sponsored from the United Kingdom to the United States were reportedly arrested in connection with multiple bank accounts allegedly used to transfer funds.

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